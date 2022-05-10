BORDEN — Newly-minted Class A No. 1 Borden rolled to a 14-2 five-inning win over Orleans on Monday evening.
Alex Schuler and Gavin Gentry led the Braves' 12-hit attack with three apiece. Schuler went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring four times. Gentry was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home thrice.
AJ Agnew added two doubles and four RBIs while scoring once while Kaden Holmes went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Brady Schuler picked up the win on the mound.
.
BORDEN 14, ORELANS 2
Orleans 001 01 — 2 4 4
Borden 325 4X — 14 12 1
W — Brady Schuler (2-0). L — Mullins. 2B — Gavin Gentry (B) 2, AJ Agnew (B) 2. Records — Orleans 1-11, Borden 16-3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.