Borden ace Gavin Gentry prepares to deliver a pitch during the Braves’ 5-2 victory over Loogootee in the Class A Lanesville Regional championship last Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BORDEN — Newly-minted Class A No. 1 Borden rolled to a 14-2 five-inning win over Orleans on Monday evening. 

Alex Schuler and Gavin Gentry led the Braves' 12-hit attack with three apiece. Schuler went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring four times. Gentry was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home thrice. 

AJ Agnew added two doubles and four RBIs while scoring once while Kaden Holmes went 2-for-4 with an RBI. 

Brady Schuler picked up the win on the mound. 

BORDEN 14, ORELANS 2

Orleans     001     01 —  2  4  4

Borden     325     4X — 14 12 1

     W — Brady Schuler (2-0). L — Mullins. 2B — Gavin Gentry (B) 2, AJ Agnew (B) 2. Records — Orleans 1-11, Borden 16-3-1. 

