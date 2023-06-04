HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Braves end Pioneers' season

FLOYD KNOBS — Providence’s hopes of winning another Class 2A state championship came to a surprising halt Saturday.
Brownstown scored four times in the top of the ninth inning to beat the second-ranked Pioneers 7-3 in a regional championship game at Floyd Central.
“That’s a really good ball club. We knew coming in that’s a really good offensive team,” Providence coach Tre’ Watson said. “I was never down, we were always confident. This is a really good group that just lost to a really good team.”
With the game tied at 3-all in the ninth, the Braves sent seven batters to the plate. The big blow in Brownstown’s four-run frame was a bases-loaded triple to right field, by freshman catcher Grayson Cassidy, that scored three.
“I can’t be the only one that gets credit for this win, it was a team win,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think we could have done it without some of the upperclassman coming up with some big hits.”
The victory brought Brownstown (24-8) its first regional title.
“This is history for us,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully it’s starting a dynasty for Brownstown baseball.”
The Pioneers (25-4), who had their 11-game winning streak snapped with the loss, trailed 3-0 late before rallying to force extra innings.
The contest was scoreless until Brownstown tallied three times in the top of the third against Providence starter Cody Jackson.
Trent Lowery had a run-scoring single, Cassidy a sacrifice fly and Pierson Wheeler an RBI-single in that frame.
“We had all of our confidence since that last game with Austin,” Cassidy said of the Braves’ 4-2 triumph over the host Eagles in the sectional final. “We came in here, kept rolling and it added up to a win.”
The Pioneers, who entered averaging 9.7 runs a game, were held scoreless through the first four frames.
“We just didn’t hit like we were used to hitting,” senior Casey Kaelin said. “The balls really weren’t flying. The balls were hanging in the air. We hit too many in the air and not enough on the ground.”
Providence finally got on the scoreboard in the home half of the fifth.
Jack Beyl singled — the Pioneers’ first hit of the day — to right and went to second on a Brownstown error. Beyl took third on a wild pitch and scored a short time later on a double-steal.
Providence tallied twice more in the sixth — on RBI-singles by Lincoln Kruer and Nathan Julius — to tie it up.
Two Brownstown pitchers — Carson Darlage and Dalton Reedy — combined to limit the Pioneers to four hits. Darlage allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking 10 and fanning five over the first 5 1/3 frames. Reedy yielded two hits while walking two over the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound.
“We didn’t hit the ball great, and they had some big hits,” Watson said.
The Braves advance to face Covenant Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the Mooresville Semistate.
The loss, meanwhile, ended the careers of Providence’s eight seniors — Kaelin, Jackson, Julius, Grant Borden, Bryson Whitlock, Grant Seebold, Logan Hutchins and Noah Crone.
“It makes me feel spoiled to have them as leaders of this team in my first year as head coach,” Watson said during the Pioneers’ run to the sectional title. “All of the kids, they know role and they all have a huge, vital role in it. I’m able to just go to them if we need something off the field, or on the field, and they fix it and they get us going. They’re just a special class. They’re definitely going to be missed.”
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
Saturday at Floyd Central
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 7, PROVIDENCE 3
Brownstown 003 000 004 — 7 9 1
Providence 000 012 000 — 3 4 0
W — Dalton Reedy. L — Gavin Jackson. 3B — Grayson Cassidy (BC). Records — Brownstown Central 24-8, Providence 25-4.