LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Holy Cross out-hit New Albany 13-8, but the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 13-6 in high school baseball action Thursday night.
New Albany scored single runs in the first and fourth frames while tallying five in the third, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Maxwell Alexander led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs. He went 2-for-2 and walked twice while driving in three runs. Phil Gill and Landon Tiesing also had two hits apiece. Gill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home thrice. Tiesing went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Tyler McMillen picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed seven hits while striking out three over 4 1/3 innings. Caden Reed closed the door on Holy Cross, allowing one earned run while fanning two in two innings.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are scheduled to play a pair of home games today at Mt. Tabor. They’ll face Fort Wayne Carroll at 11 a.m. before taking on South Dearborn in the second contest.
.
NEW ALBANY 13, LOU. HOLY CROSS 6
New Albany 105 104 2 — 13 8 2
Holy Cross 100 041 0 — 6 13 2
W — Tyler McMillen. L — Logan McClellan. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA), Chase Loesch (NA), Hunter Drake (HC), Collin Williams (HC). 3B — Jacob Hand (HC). Records — New Albany 2-0, Louisville Holy Cross 3-4.
