NORTH VERNON — Tucker Biven’s tie-breaking triple, followed by Andrew Clements’ RBI-single, in the bottom of the sixth inning helped New Albany to a 6-5 victory over Jeffersonville in a Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinal Saturday.
The Bulldogs (22-7) will face the winner between Bedford North Lawrence and Seymour at 11 a.m. Monday morning in the sectional final.
New Albany will be trying for its first sectional title since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.