New Albany’s Tucker Biven readies to make contact at the plate during the Bulldogs’ 6-3 loss to Jeffersonville on Wednesday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

NORTH VERNON — Tucker Biven’s tie-breaking triple, followed by Andrew Clements’ RBI-single, in the bottom of the sixth inning helped New Albany to a 6-5 victory over Jeffersonville in a Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinal Saturday.

The Bulldogs (22-7) will face the winner between Bedford North Lawrence and Seymour at 11 a.m. Monday morning in the sectional final.

New Albany will be trying for its first sectional title since 2016.

