Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.