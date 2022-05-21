NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany and Class A No. 1 Borden advanced to the final of the Stan Sajko Invitational with wins Friday night at Mt. Tabor.
In the first game, the Braves avenged a recent loss with a 6-3 victory over North Harrison. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs rolled to an 11-0 five-inning win over Henryville.
Borden and New Albany will face off in the final at 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.
In the opener, Gavin Gentry went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Borden's 13-hit attack.
Three others — Alex Schuler, Dylan Toler and Brody Kennedy — added two hits apiece. Schuler went 2-for-3 with two doubles while scoring twice. Toler was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI while touching home once. Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a double.
On the mound, Kaden Holmes picked up the victory while Garrett Schmidt recorded the save.
"Our pitchers threw well tonight," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Kaden Holmes gave us a quality start, very economical in his six innings. And Garrett Schmidt came in and did a nice job in a close game to get the save. Our hitters did a great job tonight. We had chances to open the game up, but continually felt one hit short in our rallies. We will have to do better (Saturday) night in the final. I think we will."
In nightcap, three players (Garrett Jones, Tucker Biven and Andrew Clements) had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs, who had nine as a team.
Jones went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Biven was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Clements went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Cody Hartlage added a double while driving in a pair of runs for the 'Dogs.
That was more than enough offense for Chase Loesch. The sophomore right-hander allowed two hits while walking two and striking out three to improve to 7-0 on the mound this season.
.
STAN SAJKO INVITATIONAL
Friday night at Mt. Tabor
BORDEN 6, NORTH HARRISON 3
Borden 300 201 0 — 6 13 0
North Harrison 000 201 0 — 3 7 1
W — Kaden Holmes (5-2). L — Cooper (1-5). SV — Garrett Schmidt (3). 2B — Alex Schuler (B) 2, Brody Kennedy (B), Cooper (NH), Dylan Toler (B). 3B — Toler (B). HR — Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Borden 19-5-1, North Harrison 7-16.
.
NEW ALBANY 11, HENRYVILLE 0
Henryville 000 00 — 0 2 2
New Albany 240 5X - 11 9 1
W — Chase Loesch (7-0). L — Cade Riley. 2B — Garrett Jones (NA) 2, Andre Clements (NA), Cody Hartlage (NA). Records — Henryville 7-12, New Albany 19-7.
