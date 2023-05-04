HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bulldogs outlast Pioneers 5-4

NEW ALBANY — You can add another unusual game in the rivalry between New Albany and Providence.
Thursday evening, the Bulldogs edged the Class 2A No. 2 Pioneers 5-4 at Mt. Tabor.
Clean-up batter Landon Gum was the New Albany hero. The sophomore had three hits, including a fifth-inning single that scored Landon Tiesing with the go-ahead run.
“We had to come into this game with high energy,” Gum said. “We’ve been working in practice on the two-strike approach, I feel like that came into play for a lot for our players that helped contribute tonight.”
After Gum’s hit, Gavin Rand drew a bases-loaded walk to score Maxwell Alexander and give the Bulldogs a two-run lead.
Providence came right back with a run in the top of the sixth after reliever Chase Loesch balked home Brian Wall, who had doubled, to cut the deficit to 5-4.
“They have a good chance to win the 2A state championship — we are going to have many, many battles (with them) — it was good to come out on top in this one,” said first-year New Albany coach Tim Redford, who has played and coached against first-year Pioneers coach Tre’ Watson since he was seven.
The host Bulldogs took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first.
Tiesing led off with a single to center, went to second on a wild pick-off throw by Gavin Jackson and was sacrificed to third by Alexander. He scored moments later on Loesch’s deep groundout to third.
New Albany tallied twice more in the second. Tiesing singled home Braden Brewer, who had singled, and Phil Gill raced home from second when Providence third baseman Cody Jackson overthrew home. That gave New Albany a 3-0 lead.
“I said to our team several times, ‘We need to get our energy up,’” Watson said. “In a rival game like this, we can’t afford to do that. They are a good program and they are pumped up. If we’re not ready it shows, it did in the first two innings. That put us behind.”
Providence continued its sloppy play, this time on the base baths. First Julius doubled. Then, after a walk to Cole Huett, Grant Borden singled home Julius. Casey Kaelin then reached on a fielder’s choice, but Logan Hutchins was out at home after Huett kept running and retreated back to second.
The Pioneers (14-3) plated two runs in the fourth to tie it up.
First, Lincoln Kruer singled to left-center to score his older brother Luke Kruer and Brantley Whitlock after the two had executed a double steal.
Providence had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth. Cody Jackson singled with two outs, then went to third on a wild pitch. Moments later Jackson then tried to score on a wild pitch by Loesch. However catcher Gavin Rand retrieved the ball and flipped to Loesch, who tagged out a head-first-sliding Jackson.
“Nobody likes losing, especially to New Albany, but we’re not perfect,” said Watson, whose team had won 11 of its previous 12 games. “We’ve been playing some really good ball, but our mistakes hurt us today and it’s hard to bounce back from that.”
Meanwhile, it was a much-needed win for the Bulldogs (8-10).
“We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy,” Gum said. “They just beat Floyd Central, we knew we had to come out the sharper team. They are a heck of a ball team. This gives us a big confidence boost with sectionals coming up in two weeks."
New Albany is scheduled to host South Spencer at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening while Providence is slated to visit Corydon Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY 5, PROVIDENCE 4
Providence 001 201 0 — 4 6 2
New Albany 120 020 X — 5 9 1
W — Chase Loesch. L — Nathan Julius. 2B — Julius (P), Brian Wall (P). Records — Providence 14-3, New Albany 8-10.