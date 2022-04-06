NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 21-1 five-inning victory over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday evening.
The Bulldogs scored five times in the first inning, eight in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth en route to victory.
Chase Loesch picked up the victory on the mound and also led New Albany with three hits. On the mound, the sophomore struck out three over the first three innings. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
He had plenty of help, though.
Seniors Tucker Biven and Andrew Clements added two hits apiece. Biven went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Clements was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Clements also worked an inning on the mound, striking out one.
Carson Chandler and Garrett Jones both added triples for the ‘Dogs while Chandler drove in two. Gavin Rand and Kadin Bush also added one hit and one RBI apiece.
New Albany will next host Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour for a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
NEW ALBANY 21, LANESVILLE 1
Lanesville 000 01 — 1 3 6
New Albany 587 1X — 21 13 0
W — Chase Loesch (1-0). L — Anderson. 3B — Garrett Jones (NA), Carson Chandler (NA). HR — Andrew Clements (N), Loesch (N). Records — Lanesville 1-4, New Albany 2-3.
