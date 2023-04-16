CHARLESTOWN — A five-run fifth inning propelled Charlestown to a 7-5 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday.
The two teams scored one run apiece in the third and four frames before the Pirates’ five-spot in the fifth. The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Three players — Jeremiah Hasler, Jackson Snelling and Nick Broady — had two hits apiece to lead Charlestown (7-0) at the plate. Hasler went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home once. Snelling was 2-for-3 while scoring a run. Broady went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and RBI while touching home twice.
Noah Tilton picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking four and striking out 10. Dallas Crace closed out the game. The junior allowed one hit while striking out two and getting the final three outs.
Landon Tiesing and Maxwell Alexander had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs while Gavin Hamilton drove in a pair of runs for New Albany (3-7).
CHARLESTOWN 7, NEW ALBANY 5
New Albany 001 100 3 — 5 8 2
Charlestown 001 150 X — 7 8 2
W — Noah Tilton. L — T. McMillen. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA), Boomer Hester (CH), Nick Broady (CH). 3B — Nick Broady (CH). HR — Jeremiah Hasler (CH). Records — New Albany 3-7, Charlestown 7-0.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 8 Providence rolled to a 14-4 six-inning victory over visiting South Spencer on Saturday.
The Pioneers plated a single run in the first inning, five in the second and one in the third before the Rebels tallied four times in the fourth to get within three. Providence responded, though, with four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game early.
Cody Jackson paced the Pioneers’ 11-hit attack. The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs while touching home twice. Nathan Julius added a pair of hits while driving in one and scoring once.
Also for Providence, Cole Huett had a triple and three RBIs while touching home twice; and Brian Wall added a pair of RBIs while scoring twice. Additionally, Brantley Whitlock touched home three times while Jack Beyl and Luke Kruer did so twice.
Julius picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out three over the first three innings.
The Pioneers (7-1), who hosted Louisville Trinity on Monday, will visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE 14, SOUTH SPENCER 4
South Spencer 000 400 — 4 3 1
Providence 151 043 — 14 11 0
W — Nathan Julius. L — B. Heichelbech. 2B — Cody Jackson (P), Grant Borden (P). 3B — Cole Huett (P), Jack Beyl (P). HR — Jackson (P).
BORDEN WINS ONCE
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 2 Borden picked up one win in Trinity Lutheran's Cougar Invitational on Saturday.
The Braves beat South Central 17-6 in the first game. In the final, Borden led the host Cougars 7-1 before the umpires stopped the game in the fourth inning due to fan behavior.
In the first contest, the Rebels led 5-3 through two innings before the Braves outscored them 14-1 over the final three frames.
"We really gutted it out in the first game," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We were down after two and battled back. Zander Keith pitched really well for us. Garrett Schmidt and Alex Schuler hit really well also. I'm proud of the way our guys fought."
Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while touching home thrice. Schuler was 3-for-4 while scoring three runs. In addition to picking up the win on the mound, Keith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home once.
Peyton Tyree went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead South Central.
COUGAR INVITATIONAL
BORDEN 17, SOUTH CENTRAL 6
Borden 301 67 — 17 13 2
South Central 140 01 — 6 7 3
W — Zander Keith (1-0). L — Christian Kiper (0-2). 2B — Dylan Toler (B), Kole Stewart (SC). HR — Garrett Schmidt (B).
HORNETS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE —Henryville swept host Clarksville in a Saturday doubleheader.
The Hornets won the first game 15-1 in five innings before taking the second 19-9.
In the opener, Braydon Dobbs and Hayden Barbour led the way for Henryville. Dobbs went 3-for-3 with a triple and six RBIs while scoring once. Barbour was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs while touching home four times.
Jack Bridges picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed one unearned run on five hits while fanning five in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
In the second game, seven different players had multiple hits for the Hornets. Eli Kleinert led the way, going 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs while touching home three times. Also, Carson Conrey went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Additionally for Henryville, Cade Riley and Hayden Barbour had three hits apiece while Bridges, Dobbs and Brody White tallied two apiece. Dobbs added four RBIs while Layton Walton drove in two.
Henryville (4-3), which visited Trinity Lutheran on Monday, will visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
KNIGHTS EDGE FLOYD
NEWBURGH — Host Castle rallied to edge 4A No. 9 Floyd Central 7-6 in a back-and-forth game Saturday.
The Knights took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Highlanders cut the lead in half in the top of the third before Castle came back with three in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-1. Floyd then scored five times in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. The Knights, however, scored a single run in the sixth to tie it, then another in the home half of the seventh to win it.
Three players — Justin Early, Bishop Letson and Masen Moravec — had two hits apiece. Early went 2-for-2 while walking twice. Letson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Moravec went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Blane Metz took the loss for Floyd (7-3). He allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking one and fanning four over the final 1 2/3 innings.
CASTLE 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 6
Floyd Central 001 050 0 — 6 10 3
Castle 203 001 1 — 7 9 0
W — Mitsdarffer. L — Blane Metz. 2B — Bishop Letson (FC), Mason Moravec (FC), C. Tilly (CA) 2, C. Walker (CA). HR — Moravec (FC), Tilly (CA). Records — Floyd Central 7-3, Castle 7-2.
DRAGONS, BULL DOGS SPLIT
COLUMBUS — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek split a doubleheader at Columbus North on Saturday.
The Dragons won the first game 8-0 behind the pitching of sophomore Preston Burton before the Bull Dogs beat the visitors 6-3 in the second contest.
Silver Creek will visit Columbus East at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
TOP-RANKED TROJANS DEFEAT DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class 4A No. 1 Center Grove defeated host Jeffersonville 9-4 Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans tallied four runs in the second and three in the third before the Red Devils plated twice in third and fifth frames to get within 7-4. Center Grove, however, tacked on two runs in the seventh for the win.
Jaret Phillips and Kyle Campbell had two hits apiece to lead Jeff at the plate while Caiden White doubled and drove in a pair of Red Devil runs.
CENTER GROVE 9, JEFFERSONVILLE 4
Center Grove 043 000 2 — 9 10 2
Jeffersonville 002 020 0 — 4 9 1
W — J. Murphy. L — Cole Singleton. 2B — G. Barlie (CG), Smith (CG), N. Coy (CG), Caiden White (J).
EAGLES TOP LIONS
LOUISVILLE — Host Portland Christian beat Rock Creek 16-1 in three innings Saturday.
