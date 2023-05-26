HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Davidson pitches Dragons past Pirates

MADISON — Nate Davidson helped Silver Creek move one step closer to its sixth straight sectional title Friday night.
The junior right-hander tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout as the sixth-ranked Dragons downed Charlestown 3-0 in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Madison Sectional.
“I thought Nate pitched great,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “In a game like that you can’t walk people, you can’t give away runs and I thought Nate did a good job of getting ahead of batters and getting established early.”
Davidson struck out six and 60 of his 85 pitches went for strikes.
“I stuck to the outside corner and then I was able to throw my knuckle-curve there for a few strikeouts. The slider was working pretty good too,” he said.
The Dragons (21-7) advance to face Scottsburg (19-9) at 11 a.m. Monday morning in the sectional final. The Warriors advanced with a 12-2 triumph over Salem in Friday night’s second semi.
Friday, Creek got off to a fast start, tallying two runs in the second inning and another in third.
In the top of the second, Dane DeWee’s two-RBI double gave the Dragons a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They added another run an inning later thanks to a Charlestown error.
That was all of the run-support that Davidson would need.
“I was able to pitch freely really because my team jumped out to an early lead, so that really helps in the long run,” he said.
His counterpart, senior Jeremiah Hasler, allowed three runs on five hits while walking two and fanning four over the seven innings.
“I wish we would’ve got five or six (runs) and had a little more breathing room, but (Hasler) did a decent job keeping us off-balance, and we hit a lot of balls right at people,” Decker said. “From about the fourth inning on, I felt like we had about eight line-drive outs.”
Dawson Boyd and Hasler had the Pirates’ only hits.
“We came out a little flat in the beginning. We hit the ball a lot better than we have in the past, but Silver Creek just plays a really good defensive game. They scout us well and they know where we’re going to hit it,” Charlestown coach Brian Hester said. “They are so fundamentally sound it’s hard to get momentum going against them because they shut you down with their pitching.”
The Pirates (16-10), who won their first nine games of the season, say goodbye to six seniors.
“We started off really hot — really, really hot,” Hester said. “We probably peaked a little too early. Early in the year we won some games by battling and then we kind of plateaued. We played pretty well at the end, our schedule got really hard at the end, we played some really great teams — which I planned on that to prepare us for today. It was a good year, the first time we’ve won a sectional game in three years so I’ll take that.”
Monday’s matchup will be the second of the season between the Dragons and the Warriors. Silver Creek won the first 10-1 at Scottsburg on May 11.
“It’s pretty special for us. We are there (in the sectional final) a lot, but it’s the same thing every time — we go in there and we look to win,” Davidson said.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Friday’s first semifinal
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 021 000 0 — 3 5 2
Charlestown 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
W — Nate Davidson. L — Jeremiah Hasler. 2B — Dane DeWees (SC), Preston Burton (SC). Records — Silver Creek 21-7, Charlestown 16-11.