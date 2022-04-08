HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Decker leads Dragons past Pioneers

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek coach Joe Decker could tell his pitcher, and son, Dominic was more than eager to throw against visiting Providence on Friday night.
After working out of a tough first inning, the younger Decker settled in and helped the Class 3A No. 2 Dragons to a 13-3 five-inning win over the 2A No. 1 Pioneers.
The senior right-hander threw four solid frames and helps the hosts get off to a fast start, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs in the bottom of the first.
“I was obviously struggling in the first, but we did a really good job of bouncing back,” Dominic Decker said. “I knew I had a good defense behind me. I had confidence in throwing the ball over the plate. I didn’t have to do too much. Just had to throw strikes.”
“I think that set the tone, the first inning,” Joe Decker added. “We kind of got to (Providence starter Cody) Jackson a little bit and that set the tone from the beginning.”
Indeed it looked good early for the Pioneers, the reigning 2A state champs. After Jake Rodski drew a leadoff walk, freshman Cole Huett laced a one-hop double off the right-field fence. Dominic Decker, however, seemed to relax after that.
He struck out Grant Borden and Jackson before walking Nathan Julius to load the bases. Decker got out of the jam moments later, though, when he struck out Jack Beyl.
“I could tell before the game he was a little jacked up,” Coach Decker said of his son. “The kid getting a hit off him calmed him down. After that he was much better.”
Things got even better for the Dragons in the bottom of the first.
Dane DeWees led off with a single before Colin Kapust lined out. Jackson walked Decker before hitting Bailey Hale to load the bases. Jace Burton then drew a walk, on a 3-2 pitch, to plate DeWees with the game’s first run.
Next Jackson walked Nate Davidson and hit Greyson Durick to score two more runs. Tyler Bach then singled home Burton before Davidson scored on a wild pitch to put Creek up 5-0.
It was a rough start for Jackson, who went 6-1 with a 1.71 earned-run average as a sophomore last season. In the first inning, he faced 10 batters and allowed one hit while walking three and hitting two.
“He’s a really good pitcher. He just didn’t have his stuff today,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said of his junior hurler. “He’s been a good pitcher and he’ll be a good pitcher. Of all the things I’ve got to worry about, he’s the least. He just wasn’t very good tonight.”
The Dragons added a run to their lead in the second when Kapust tripled to right field then scored on Decker’s single.
In the third, Kapust singled home Bach to make it 7-0.
The Pioneers scored one in the fourth inning and tallied twice in the fifth.
“We got it back to 7-3 and one thing I was really happy with this team is that they’ve got some fight in them,” Hutchins said. “We’re just giving up too many baserunners — too many walks and our defense hasn’t been as good as it should be with the kinds of players we have.”
In the fifth, though, the Dragons scored six times to end the game early.
The Dragons’ first five hitters — DeWees, Kapust, Decker, Hale and Burton — accounted for eight hits and eight RBIs while scoring six times.
“Those first five guys offensively are as good as anybody around,” Joe Decker said. “They know what to do. We’re in a good spot when any of those guys come up with runners on base. DeWees has done a great job leading off and he’s so darn fast.”
Bach, who batted eighth, added two hits and scored twice.
That was more than enough offense for Dominic Decker, who allowed one earned run on two hits while walking three and striking out six over the first four frames, in spite of the chilly temperatures.
“Once I found my footing in the second inning I was fine,” he said. “The cold didn’t bother me that much. I just had to fix my footing. Once I did that I was fine.”
The Pioneers (3-4) return to action today, when they visit Forest Park. Silver Creek, meanwhile, is preparing for four games next week.
.
SILVER CREEK 13, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 000 12 — 3 5 3
Silver Creek 511 06 — 13 10 2
W — Dominic Decker (1-0). L — Cody Jackson (1-1). 2B — Cole Huett (P), Dane DeWees (SC), Jace Burton (SC). 3B — Colin Kapust (SC). Records — Providence 3-4, Silver Creek 5-3.