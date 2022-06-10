HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Deckers enjoying time they have left together

HUNTINGBURG — After watching Silver Creek lose to Andrean in the Class 3A state championship game in June of 2018, Dominic Decker had a message for his dad, long-time Dragons head coach Joe Decker.
“When we lost I said, ‘I’m going to get you (a state title),’” recalled Dominic Decker, who had just finished eighth-grade back then.
Four years later the Dragons, and the Deckers, are two wins away from that.
“Hopefully I can hold up that promise,” Dominic, a senior pitcher-infielder, said after last Saturday night’s 7-1 win over Evansville Memorial in the Southridge Regional final.
Today fifth-ranked Silver Creek (29-6) will face No. 4 Indianapolis Brebeuf (25-4) at 4 p.m. at Jasper’s Ruxer Field in a 3A semistate game. If the Dragons win, they’ll advance to next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at Victory Field, site of that 2018 setback.
“Being able to be here is just amazing,” Dominic said last Saturday. “(My dad and I) have a very close relationship. Doing it with him, in my senior year, just means the world.”
Since he came into this world, it seems Dominic has been destined to play baseball.
“Obviously I grew up on the field with (my dad),” he said. “Ever since I can remember I was either at IUS, or at Silver Creek, with him coaching — just running around loving baseball, loving watching him coach.”
Although occasionally Dominic did get into a little bit of mischief.
“(Assistant) coach (JD) Ehringer played for us in 2010 and we were talking about one time on the bus ride home (from a road game) Dominic punching him in the face while he was sleeping,” Joe Decker recalled with a laugh. “Dominic might’ve been 5 or 6 years old.”
Most of his energies, though, were devoted to the diamond.
“I’ve coached him since he was 4 years old in travel ball and Little League and everything else,” said Joe, who is in his 20th season as the Creek bench boss. “We have a great relationship as a coach and player, and as a father and son. We hardly ever disagree with stuff. I tell him something, he listens. He tells me something, I listen. I’m pretty fortunate. It’s been that way since he’s been 6 or 7, he’s very coachable. It’s been fun coaching him. And it helps that he works his tail off. He’s been one of the hardest-working players we’ve ever had in our program.”
The younger Decker entered the Silver Creek program the year after that state final loss and made an immediate impact. As a freshman he started at second base and hit leadoff for a team that went 23-10 and won sectional and regional titles before losing 2-1 to Edgewood in the semistate.
“As a freshman he was fortunate enough to step in and play at second base,” Joe said. “He was around great leaders, like Tyler Wheeler, and a great competitor in Tyler Kapust. ... Back then he was a role-player, it was their team. Back then, he took a lot of pitches and he got on base.”
“My role on that team, as a leadoff hitter, was just trying to find my way on base — do what I needed to do for my team and just be the best player I could be, and the best teammate I could be,” said Dominic, who hit .382 and scored a team-high-tying 37 runs that year.
After missing his sophomore season due to COVID-19, Dominic picked up where he left off in his junior year. At the plate, the shortstop-pitcher hit .410 while stealing 38 bases and scoring a team-high 36 runs. On the mound, the right-hander went 1-0 with two saves and a 1.21 earned-run average for a team that lost 2-1 in 11 innings to eventual state champion Southridge in the regional semifinals.
That set the stage for this season.
“My role has definitely changed over the years. This year it’s been more of a leadership role, which I was ready for,” Dominic said. “I’ve moved down to the three hole (in the batting order), so it’s been more of a power spot. ... The leadership part of it is really what I’ve had to step up in. (But) it makes it easy when you have such a great group of guys who really love each other and are really close. There’s not much for me to do when we have a group of guys like that.”
“His role has changed as he’s gotten older,” Joe added. “Even last year he led off a lot, but now with Dane (DeWees) developing the way he has, and being able to lead off, we’ve been able to put D down in the three-hole. He’s just been able to turn into a different player. And again, he’s worked his tail off to get there.”
Last Saturday, Dominic went 5 for 9 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs in the Dragons’ wins over Connersville and Memorial at League Stadium in Huntingburg. His two-RBI double in the fifth inning of the final helped spark Creek’s five-run frame. Although, it almost didn’t happen.
“I went up and talked to D before his hit and I’m like, ‘Hey, we may squeeze here.’ And he goes, ‘You can do whatever you want, but I’m hitting a tank.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, let him swing away I guess,’” Joe recalled with a laugh afterward.
“I’m just happy for him and the other seniors. They competed and they came through. Colin (Kapust) pitched a great game, D had a big double, Bailey (Hale) had the big triple — they did senior things. So I was really happy for them.”
Joe admits, though, he won’t be so happy when he’s done coaching Dominic, who will continue his academic and baseball careers at Colorado Mesa University, an NCAA Division II power in Grand Junction, Colo.
“It’s just going to be different not having him at practice and games and all that stuff,” Joe said. “I don’t plan on leaving, I still plan on coaching, but it’ll just be different. And I’m sure it’s been the same for Coach (Ryan) Wheeler, once his kid graduated, and for Coach (Brent) Falcone and for Coach (Ritchie) Ware ... it just changes how you do it.
“You do the same things, but you just don’t have your baby boy going to practice with you every day.”
The good news is, they already know when that will be.
“He and I talked before the (regional championship) game, and I’m like, ‘The good news is I’m coaching the All-Star team, and you made the All-Star team, so we know when my last game coaching you is going to be so we don’t have to play it day-by-day and go, ‘Oh, this could be our last game,’” Joe said. “So we haven’t had to worry about that.”
Until that day, though, the two will enjoy the time they have left together.
“We’ve been best friends since I can remember,” Dominic said last Saturday night. “It means the world to actually be here and playing for him. ... It’s a super-special moment for me to share with my dad.
“Hopefully we can get him two more wins and finally get him a state championship.”