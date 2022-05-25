HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Devils, 'Dogs advance to sectional semis

NORTH VERNON — Max McEwen led Jeffersonville into the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
The senior pitched and hit the Red Devils to a 7-1 win over the host Panthers in the first game of the sectional Wednesday night.
On the mound, McEwen allowed three hits while striking out eight in the complete-game effort. At the plate, his three-run homer highlighted Jeff’s four-run second inning.
The Red Devils will face New Albany at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first sectional semifinal. The Bulldogs outlasted Floyd Central 3-1 in Wednesday night's second game, which ended early Thursday.
Bedford North Lawrence will take on Seymour at 1 p.m. in Saturday’s second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday morning.
The start of Wednesday’s first game was delayed by weather, then was halted by lightning twice after it began.
The Red Devils got all the runs they would need against Jennings County, and ace pitcher Jacob Vogel, in the top of the second.
In that frame, Jeffersonville senior Rafe Swearingen doubled, moved to third, then scored the game’s first run on a passed ball.
Vogel, who has signed with Indiana University, walked the next two hitters before giving up a three-run homer to his counterpart, McEwen.
The Panthers picked up one run in the fifth inning on a groundout, but that was as close as they’d get.
In the sixth, Kannon Stull doubled, moved to third on a passed ball then scored on a sacrifice fly by Swearingen.
In the seventh, Stull’s two-run double iced the victory for the Red Devils while also knocking Vogel out of the game.
'DOGS DOWN FLOYD
In the nightcap, which ended after midnight, the Bulldogs rode the right arm of Tucker Biven and the bat of Garrett Jones to victory.
The pitching matchup between Biven, a University of Louisville-signee, and Purdue commit Bishop Letson was all zeroes until the top of the third.
That's win freshman Kadin Bush received a leadoff walk before Landon Tiesing was issued a free pass with one out. Jones then came through with a single up the middle that brought in Bush with the game's first run. The next batter, Biven, hit into a fielder's choice. However an errant throw to first base, on a double-play attempt, allowed Tiesing to tally the second run for the Bulldogs.
It remained that way until the top of the seventh when Bush walked again, then later scored on Jones' second RBI-single of the night. That proved to be an important run.
Dylan Hogan led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run to pull the Highlanders within two. They wouldn't get any closer, though.
Biven earned the win on the mound. He allowed three hits while walking one and fanning 14 in the complete-game effort.
Letson allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking four and striking out seven over five innings before giving way to Noah Wathen.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Wednesday night's first-round games at North Vernon
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Jeffersonville 040 001 2 — 7
Jennings County 000 010 0 — 1
W — Max McEwen (5-3). L — Jacob Vogel (4-3). 2B — Rafe Swearingen (J), Kannon Stull (J) 2, Ian Sawyer (JC), Carson McNulty (JC). HR — McEwen (J).
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
New Albany 002 000 1 — 3 5 0
Floyd Central 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
W — Tucker Biven. L — Bishop Letson. HR — Dylan Hogan (FC). Records — New Albany 21-7, Floyd Central 19-7.
PIONEERS, GENERALS ADVANCE
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville and Providence both posted victories in the first round of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on a wet Wednesday night.
The Generals downed Henryville 14-2 in six innings in the opener.
In the nightcap, the host — and defending state champion — Pioneers rode a six-run first to a 10-0 five-inning victory over Eastern.
Clarksville and Providence will face off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first sectional semifinal. Crawford County will take on Austin at 1 p.m. that afternoon in the second semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday morning.