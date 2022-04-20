HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Devils rally to down 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — The Jeffersonville offense is coming around.
The Red Devils spotted rival New Albany a 3-1 lead before launching a comeback on their way to a 6-3 win Wednesday in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights at Mt. Tabor Field.
“We’re starting to hit the ball,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “Tonight, our two-strike approach was pretty good. ... I love the way we competed at the plate.”
Down 3-1, the Red Devils’ comeback started with a two-run homer by Brett Denby in the top of the third inning.
Denby’s shot, off New Albany starter Landon Tiesing (1-1), to right field just slipped over the fence to score Max McEwen ahead of him.
Later in the inning Rafe Swearingen delivered an RBI-single tos left field, scoring Kannon Stull.
That gave Jeffersonville the lead for good, as the Red Devils never retreated.
“I think they had their lead-off guy on six times ... it just changes the game,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “Our pitchers have been struggling all spring just getting ahead of hitters, ... they’re not trying to (get behind). You just have to keep working on it. We’ve got to get better at that or we’ll continue to struggle.”
Jeff struck first with a single run in the top of the first inning after Jaden Hart took the second pitch of the game into right field. With one out he stole second, after a slew of throws to first base by Tiesing.
Hart then trotted home on an RBI-single to right by Stull.
New Albany tied it up in the bottom of the first inning as Tucker Biven doubled to right field on a ball misplayed by Jeff’s Caiden White. Biven scored a short time later after two passed balls.
Tiesing put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1 when he drilled a pitch off the fence in left field, scoring Andrew Clements from second.
The two-out rally continued for New Albany as Carson Chandler ripped a pitch into right field, scoring Tiesing from second to boost the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.
After that first inning, Jeff pitchers Chate Amick and Logan Bingham didn’t allow another hit.
“We have a really, really strong pitching staff,” Ellis said. “Once they start believing that, and take it out there in the first couple of innings, then we’re going to be a difficult team to beat.
“We’ve had trouble in the first couple of innings over-throwing and throwing too many pitches and getting too fine. We just need to settle down and realize we don’t have to strike out everybody and just pitch to contact.”
In the top of the sixth inning, the Red Devils used a dose of small ball to widen their lead.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Denby hit a dribbler to shortstop, Biven threw to third and the ball fell to the ground as White scored.
With Stull back to the plate, he delivered a shot up the middle. The ball bounced off the leg of Chandler, who was pitching, and allowed McEwen to score the Red Devil’s sixth run.
Jeff (7-4) is next slated to host Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (5-5) are scheduled to host Eastern at the same time.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 6, NEW ALBANY 3
Jeffersonville 103 002 0 — 6 10 0
New Albany 300 000 0 — 3 3 1
W — Chate Amick (2-1). L — Landon Tiesing (1-1). 2B — Tucker Biven (NA), Landon Tiesing (NA), Kannon Stull (Jeff), Caiden White (Jeff). HR — Brett Denby (Jeff). Records — Jeff 7-4, New Albany 5-5.