SELLERSBURG — The newly-minted Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek baseball team rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday.
Holden Groher and Dominic Decker combined on a one-hit shutout for the Dragons, who rose to the top spot in the 3A portion of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association polls released earlier in the day.
In the win, Silver Creek scored once in the first inning and twice in the second and fifth frames.
In the bottom of the first, Decker singled, stole second and moved to third on Groher’s groundout before scoring on Bailey Hale’s RBI-single.
The Dragons increased their lead in the second thanks to RBI singles by Dane DeWees and Groher.
Creek added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth thanks to Hale’s RBI-triple and a wild pitch.
That was more than enough for the Dragons’ two pitchers. Groher allowed one hit while walking four and striking out nine over six innings. Decker struck out two in the seventh.
Decker and Hale finished with two hits apiece while Hale drove in two for Creek (3-1-1), which will host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. tonight.
.
SILVER CREEK 5, SALEM 0
Salem 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Silver Creek 120 020 X — 5 7 1
W — Holden Groher. L — Josh Burton. 2B — Jace Burton (SC). 3B — Bailey Hale (SC). Records — Salem 2-1, 0-1; Silver Creek 3-1-1, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.