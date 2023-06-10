HUNTINGBURG — Silver Creek is going back to the 'ship.
The sixth-ranked Dragons defeated Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 8-1 Saturday night in the Class 3A Southridge Semistate final at League Stadium.
Silver Creek (25-7) advances to face No. 2 Andrean (28-6-1) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
The same two teams met in the Dragons' first-ever trip to the state final in 2018. The Fighting 59ers won that contest 6-1 to claim the program's sixth state title. Andrean has won two more since then, including last year when they beat Indianapolis Brebeuf 5-1.
Silver Creek won a pair of games Saturday to get back to the state championship game.
First the Dragons downed Evansville Memorial 7-2 in Saturday's second semifinal before topping the Trojans in the final.
Dane DeWees led the way for the Dragons in the semifinals. The senior went 3-for-4 and scored the first two runs of the game.
Preston Burton was once again very efficient on the mound in the complete-game victory. The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out two.
The Dragons got off to a fast start against the Tigers.
DeWees led off the game with a single to center field. He advanced to second on an errant pick-off attempt and took third on Spencer Durham's groundout. He scored moments later on a wild pitch by Memorial starter Matthew Fisher.
Creek added to its lead in third. Once again DeWees led off the inning with a single. He then stole second and third before scoring on another wild pitch by Fisher.
The Dragons increased their lead to 3-0 a short time later when Mikey Williamson's sacrifice fly scored Durham, who had reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and moved to third on Fisher's wild pitcher.
Memorial cut into Creek's lead in the bottom of the inning, when Simon Schulz led off with a double down the third-base line. He moved to third on a groundout, then scored on another one.
The Dragons gave themselves some breathing room with a three-run sixth inning. Five straight hits — by Davidson, Brady Weitzel, Greyson Durick, DeWees and Durham — led to those runs.
Creek added another in the seventh on Weitzel's two-out, RBI-single.
The Tigers tallied one run in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough. Burton ended the game by striking out Fisher with the bases loaded.
In Saturday night's final, Davidson picked up the complete-game victory on the mound. The junior also helped his own cause with a pair of hits.
Durham, Williamson and DeWees also had two hits apiece for Creek, which scored eight unanswered runs after Chatard tallied one run in the top of the second. The Dragons responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame before adding another in the third and two more in the sixth en route to victory.
.
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE SEMISTATE
Saturday at League Stadium, Huntingburg
Semifinal
SILVER CREEK 7, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 2
Silver Creek 102 003 1 — 7 11 1
Ev. Memorial 001 000 1 — 2 4 2
W — Preston Burton. L — Matthew Fisher. 2B — Tyler Bach (SC), Simon Schulz (EM), Clark Gries (EM). Records — Silver Creek 24-7, Evansville Memorial 20-9.
Final
SILVER CREEK 8, BISHOP CHATARD 1
Bishop Chatard 010 000 0 — 1 6 5
Silver Creek 051 002 X — 8 10 3
W — Nate Davidson.
