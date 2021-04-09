HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Dragons down Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Thanks to some poor fielding by Providence, and plenty of timely hitting, Silver Creek blasted the host Pioneers 10-2 Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 3 Dragons banged out 12 hits, while Providence committed seven errors, fielding and throwing.
“It’s early and everybody hasn’t played in two years,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “We did the same thing over at New Albany the other night, kicking it around. It’s going to be a weird April.”
The Pioneers jumped in front with two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Jake Rodski lined a single to center field, scoring Casey Kaelin and Eli Watson.
The Dragons came back with two of their own in the top of the second, when Greyson Durick ripped a run-scoring double down the right-field line. Later, he scored from third as Silver Creek executed a double steal.
Creek took the lead for good in the top of the third. With two outs, the Dragons scored twice more in unconventional ways — Jace Burton scored from third on a balk, then Dominic Decker stole home.
Creek stretched its lead to 5-2 after a couple of infield miscues, as Providence first baseman Brantley Whitlock bobbled a throw for the second error of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Ethan Murphy relieved Dragons starter Colin Kapust. Murphy (2-0) promptly got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Whitlock then inducing Max Beatty to fly out to left field.
Murphy tossed four shutout innings.
“Ethan pitched really well,” Decker said. “He pitched over at Ballard (in the Super Preps event) and got the win, but he wasn’t nearly as sharp (as he was tonight). ... He had a lot of focus — just get up on the mound and go.”
Kapust, a junior, is recovering from a hamstring injury and has only been cleared to pitch, Decker said.
The Dragons (2-1-1) added five more runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a run-scoring double by Dane DeWees and a two-run single by Dominic Decker.
“We had a couple of really bad innings and we couldn’t get out of our own way in those innings,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said. “The game is happening a little fast for some of our guys right now. That’s what we’ve got to work on.”
Hutchins offered no excuses.
“Everybody was in the same boat,” he said, referring to COVID-19. “We just didn’t handle our business very well tonight.”
Despite a 2-5 start, Hutchins has confidence in his team.
“This is a talented group of kids,” he said. “We’re underachieving right now. Most of that, quite frankly, falls on my shoulders. It’s a group I believe in. I believe we’re going to be a good team. We’re just not a good team right now.”
Coach Decker, meanwhile, said he and the Dragons are just glad to be back on the field.
“Everybody is happy to be playing,” he said. “It’s great for the kids, it’s great for everybody. ... This whole (COVID) thing has been mentally hard on the kids, so it’s great they get a little sense of normalcy.”
SILVER CREEK 10, PROVIDENCE 2
Silver Creek 023 500 0 — 10 12 1
Providence 200 000 0 — 2 4 7
W — Ethan Murphy 2-0. L — Ray Reisinger 1-1. 2B — Greyson Durick (SC), Dane DeWees (SC). Records — Silver Creek 2-1-1, Providence 2-5.