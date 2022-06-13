HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Dragons' historic season comes to an end

JASPER — Silver Creek’s historic season came to an end Saturday.
Behind a strong performance on the mound from a potential Major League Baseball draft pick, No. 4 Indianapolis Brebeuf blanked the fifth-ranked Dragons 2-0 in the Class 3A semistate game at Jasper.
Brebeuf (26-4) will face No. 1 Andrean (30-4) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the 3A state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Against Creek, the Braves scored single runs in the first and second frames and rode the right arm of Brebeuf senior Andrew Dutkanych to victory. The Vanderbilt University-signee, who is a projected first-round pick in next month’s MLB Draft, tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout while walking two and striking out 13. He was the reason that several pro scouts, with radar guns en tow, were in attendance at Ruxer Field.
“He’s really good, we knew that coming in,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said of Dutkanych. “We also knew that if we had an umpire that expanded the (strike) zone we’d be in trouble. We knew if he didn’t walk anybody we’d be in trouble. I think he had two walks, maybe. He was really good. He lived up to as advertised. I said yesterday ‘The first one to three runs wins,’ and it was evidently two. Tip of the cap to him, he pitched great. He beat us with his off-speed, not his fastball. So tip of the cap to a kid that throws 96 and then controls his off-speed that well. At the high school level that’s going to beat a whole lot of people.”
After Dutkanych retired Creek in order in the top of the first, the Braves put three of their first four batters on base. Senior Anthony Annee started it off with a bouncing single up the middle. Dragons starter Colin Kapust then struck out the second hitter before giving up a line-drive single to Luke Bauer. After walking cleanup hitter Will Schenkelberg on a 3-2 pitch, Kapust gave up a sacrifice fly to sophomore Will Loftus. The Dragons starter escaped the inning shortly thereafter by striking out Michael Finelli.
Jace Burton led off the second with a single up the middle, but the junior was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. Bailey Hale and Tyler Bach then flew out.
Brebeuf senior Sam Reed started the bottom of the frame by hitting a home run over the right-field fence.
The Braves would get only two more hits the rest of the game.
Unfortunately for the Dragons they only got one more — a single by freshman Preston Burton in the top of the third.
Creek’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth. Kapust and Dominic Decker both walked on 3-2 pitches before Jace Burton’s sacrifice bunt — which he almost beat out — advanced both.
Dutkanych, however, got out of the jam by striking out Hale and Bach, both looking.
“The one opportunity we had where we had (runners on) second and third with, I think, Bailey and Bach up, that was kind of our shot right there,” Joe Decker said. “Not getting at least one (run) there made a big difference.”
The strikeouts of Hale and Bach were the beginning of a trend for Dutkanych, who fanned the side in the fifth and sixth innings. He then closed out the game by striking out 2 of 3 in the seventh.
“We prepared for his fastball all week just getting the machines cranked up, just getting on time, getting ready to go,” senior Dominic Decker said. “Our whole game plan was we were going to make his breaking ball beat us and if it did, it did. He was on with his breaking ball. We did a good job of executing our game plan, as to being ready for the fastball, but by the end of the game he was almost all curveballs. He was on and he’s a dude, so congrats to him.”
“We knew we had to hit the fastball when we had a chance, and I thought we took too many fastballs,” Joe Decker added. “We got behind in the count and then we left it open for him to throw the curve and the slider. But we knew we had to hit the fastball, we had to be ready for the fastball, but we had to bunt a little bit. And to be honest, we had to get him out of his comfort zone. He’s a rhythm pitcher, we had to make him uncomfortable and other than that one inning I just don’t feel like we were able to make him uncomfortable. He was just locked in and locked in and locked in. We just couldn’t get him uncomfortable and he was zoned in. He was in this exact same spot last year and got beat by (eventual state champion) Southridge. He’s a senior this year, he’s pitched for Team USA ... it’s hard to rattle a kid that’s a first-round draft pick. He just doesn’t throw hard, he pitches. He’s a pitcher. We had to catch a break somewhere and I just don’t feel like we ever caught one.”
Dutkanych’s counterpart, Kapust, allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking two and fanning five over five innings before being relieved by Dominic Decker with two on and no outs in the top of the sixth.
“I thought Colin, after the second inning, settled down and did a great job,” Joe Decker said.
The loss ended a special campaign for Creek (29-7), which set a single-season program-record for victories as well as superlatives in several statistical categories. The Dragons were 6-5 in mid-April before winning 23 of their final 25. Their only losses in that span were to 4A New Albany and Brebeuf.
“The two games you lose are to (New Albany star) Tucker (Biven) and Duke,” Joe Decker said. “They have no idea how much they overachieved, they have no idea.
“When we were 6-5 we challenged them, we were on’em hard, just about their work ethic, their drive, all that stuff, and they responded. The guys that are kind of middle-of-the-road guys really stepped up. The underclassmen, they grew up quick and I thought the second-half of the season they were really special. This team will go down as one of our best teams ever, but like we said, we ran into a dude.”
“I am nothing less than proud of this team,” Hale, a senior catcher, added. “Everything that we have accomplished in the last four years, and especially this season, that scoreboard — obviously we lost — but that scoreboard does not depict how this season went. This season was stellar and we lost to a dude that was on the mound.”
“We definitely had a rough start,” Dominic Decker added. “We played a lot of good teams at the beginning of the season, but we bounced back tremendously. Our last two losses were to two draft picks, you can’t be upset with that. I’m really proud of our team and how we played. Twenty-nine wins, after the start of the season we had, I didn’t think there was any shot. We put together a really special season and I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates.”
The game also marked the final one for Silver Creek seniors Kapust, Hale, Dominic Decker, Garret Allen and Dawson Hope.
“It’s D(ominic), so it makes it even harder,” Joe Decker said of his son. “They’re a special group, every senior class is a special group, they’re all different, they all have their things. Everybody talked about last year when (Holden) Groher graduated we wouldn’t have a pitcher and we had so many holes to fill and stuff. And Colin and Dominic both really stepped in and filled the void of being our dudes on the mound. And Preston pitching the way he did as a freshman was huge. It’s a testament to our program. Our guys are used to winning and they know what it takes to get there and the upperclassmen, they instill it in the younger guys and the underclassmen buy into what we try to do.”
“We’re a really close group of guys,” Dominic Decker added. “We’ve all been friends for all of high school. I’m super-proud of all five of us, how hard we worked and the challenge to lead this team. I feel like we all did a very good job of that. I couldn’t be more proud of my brothers and everybody else with us.”
.
CLASS 3A JASPER SEMISTATE
Saturday at Ruxer Field
INDIANAPOLIS BREBEUF 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Brebeuf 110 000 X — 2 5 0
W — Andrew Dutkanych. L — Colin Kapust. HR — Sam Reed (B). Records — Silver Creek 29-7, Brebeuf 26-4.