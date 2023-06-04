HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Dragons outlast Spartans for regional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Coach Joe Decker’s Silver Creek team just won’t let him retire.
After coaching 20-plus years, Decker announced at the beginning of the season this would be his last as the Dragons’ bench boss. Saturday, Preston Burton made sure it wouldn’t end. The sophomore pitcher scattered five hits in a 1-0 win over Connersville in a Class 3A regional championship game at Floyd Central.
It was Creek’s fourth regional title, and second straight.
“This one wasn’t easy,” said Decker, who was soaked with water during the post-game celebration. “They gave us everything we wanted. They pitched the right kid. I knew as soon as I saw the lineup card he would give us fits.”
Sophomore right-hander Kolton DeBoard, who entered the game with a 6-0 record and a 1.18 earned-run average, allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking five and striking out two.
The only run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth frame.
That’s when senior Greyson Durick led off with a walk before classmate Dane DeWees singled him to third. Fellow senior Jace Burton then hit a ball in the air that three Spartans converged on in shallow right-center field. Brady Cloyd got his glove on the ball, but couldn’t hold on for an error, which allowed Durick to race home.
That turned out to be enough for Burton, who walked none in the complete-game victory.
“I threw against this team last year in regionals,” Burton said of the Dragons’ 11-3 win over the Spartans in the 2022 Southridge Regional semifinals. “This was definitely a lot easier. I just trusted the defense and let them make plays. I tried to throw strikes, be efficient.”
Burton allowed only one batter as far as third base, and that was in the first inning.
Braxton Myers led off the game with a single before being sacrificed to second. When Landon Lykins reached on an error, Connersville had runners on the corners. Buton, however, got out of the jam by inducing Cloyd to fly out. That was the most serious threat the Spartans had all game.
Burton only threw 62 pitches in the win. He had no three-ball counts against the Spartans and only two two-ball counts. He retired the final four hitters he faced, including all three in the seventh on weak ground balls.
“A tremendous effort from him,” Decker said of his pitcher. “He was really good on the mound. He was super-competitive. He was on.”
Decker had nothing but praise for the Spartans.
“Connersville played great. I knew (DeBoard) would give us fits,” he said.
The regional title was the fourth in five seasons for Silver Creek.
“We’ve had really good players and we have really good assistant coaches,” Decker said. “It’s a testament to the kids who work and have bought into what we do.”
The sixth-ranked Dragons (23-7) advance to face Evansville Memorial (20-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Semistate at League Stadium. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10-1) will take on No. 10 Tri-West (23-6) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL
Saturday at Floyd Central
SILVER CREEK 1, CONNERSVILLE 0
Connersville 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Silver Creek 000 010 X — 1 3 2
W — Preston Burton. L — Kolton DeBoard. 2B — P. Burton (SC). Records — Connersville 22-7, Silver Creek 23-7.