MADISON — Silver Creek used some last-inning magic to keep its sectional streak alive.
The sixth-ranked Dragons scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 9-5 win over Scottsburg in the Class 3A Madison Sectional final Monday afternoon at Gary O’Neal Field. Afterward, the Dragons celebrated their sixth straight sectional championship.
Silver Creek (22-7) advances to face the winner of the Franklin County Sectional, either Connersville or Franklin County, in a one-game regional Saturday.
Jace Burton, Mikey Williamson and Brady Weitzel had two hits apiece to lead the Dragons at the plate while Burton and Spencer Durham had two RBIs each.
Sophomore Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound while Dane DeWees came on in the bottom of the seventh to close the door on the Cubs.
.
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Monday’s final at Gary O’Neal Field
SILVER CREEK 9, SCOTTSBURG 5
Silver Creek 200 200 5 — 9 12 1
Scottsburg 201 020 0 — 5 7 4
W — Preston Burton. L — David Edwards. 2B — Jace Burton (SC) 2. HR — Kaden Raichel (SCOT), Edwards (SCOT). Records — Silver Creek 22-7, Scottsburg 19-10.
