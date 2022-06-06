HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Dragons reclaim regional title

HUNTINGBURG — The Silver Creek offense is really coming round.
The Dragons erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to apply the final dagger in their 7-1 drubbing of Evansville Memorial in the championship game of the Class 3A Southridge Regional at League Stadium on Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, Silver Creek blasted Connersville 11-3.
“In the first game, we had a big inning and the second game we had a big inning to finally bust it open,” long-time Dragons coach Joe Decker said.
Fifth-ranked Silver Creek (29-6) will face No. 4 Indianapolis Brebeuf (25-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a semistate game Jasper.
“I’ll tell you we will compete,” Decker said. “We won’t hand it to them.”
In their first game Saturday, a four-run first inning and a six-run third propelled the Dragons over the Spartans in the second semi.
Senior Dominic Decker led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Tyler Bach added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs while senior Garret Allen added two hits. Junior Jace Burton added a trio of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for freshman Preston Burton, who picked up the win on the mound.
In the nightcap, Silver Creek got off to a solid start in the bottom of the first inning with a couple of early runs against the Tigers, who defeated Vincennes Lincoln 6-2 in Saturday’s first semi.
Decker came through with just enough contact and delivered an infield single up the middle to score Dane DeWees from third base with the game’s first run.
Then with two outs, Bailey Hale came through with the clutch single to center field that scored Decker and put the Dragons up 2-0.
Behind solid situational pitching from Colin Kapust, the Dragons still led heading into the fifth inning. That’s when Creek’s bats came to life.
With the bases loaded, Decker ripped a shot over the first base bag into the right-field corner and for a two-RBI double as Greyson Durick and DeWees scored.
Then — again with the bases loaded — Hale smacked a triple to center field and score three runs.
Hale, who finished with four RBIs, said he thought Memorial (18-9) wanted to walk Jace Burton in front of the Silver Creek catcher, and it motivated him.
“It lit me on fire ... it really got to me,” Hale said. “I knew I had to do something big. I came through, hit a clutch triple and scored three runs. It was amazing. I was pumped.
“Our offense is smashing the ball. It’s been really stellar.”
On the mound, Kapust threw a complete game. The senior right-hander allowed just one run in the final inning and scattered seven hits.
“Once he gets locked in, he’s lights out,” said Hale, who talked to Kapust a few times during the game. “I told him to take a deep breath and focus on my mitt, and let the defense do the work.”
The victory gave the Dragons their third regional championship in four seasons.
“I’m really proud of our seniors,” Coach Decker said. “D(ominic) came through with a big double and Bailey (Hale) with a big triple and the way Colin (Kapust) pitched — seniors doing what seniors are supposed to do. I’m really happy for them. I know they’re not satisfied yet. They’re pretty focused and dialed in.
“We knew back in February we were going to be really, really good. About halfway through the season, the bottom half of the order starting swinging it. Our pitching and defense has always been really good . . . They’ve broken just about every offensive record we’ve got, and we’ve got the highest defensive percentage we’ve ever had.”
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE REGIONAL
Saturday at League Stadium, Huntingburg
Semifinal
SILVER CREEK 11, CONNERSVILLE 3
Silver Creek 416 000 0 – 11 11 1
Connersville 200 000 1 – 3 8 1
W – Preston Burton. L – Brayden Lykins. 2B – Dominic Decker (SC), Chance Bentley (CO), Jace Burton (SC), Tyler Bach (SC). HR – Braxton Myers (CO). Records – Silver Creek 28-6, Connersville 18-8.
Final
SILVER CREEK 7, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 1
Ev. Memorial 000 000 1 — 1 7 1
Silver Creek 200 050 X — 7 9 0
W — Colin Kapust. L — Matthew Fisher. 2B — Colin Kapust (SC), Decker (SC). 3B — Bailey Hale (SC). Records — Evansville Memorial 18-9, Silver Creek 29-6.