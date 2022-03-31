HENDERSON, Tenn. — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek split a pair of games at Beech High School on Thursday evening.
In the opener, Bailey Hale's two-run homer sparked the Dragons to a 3-2 win over Knights Academy (Tenn.).
Knights tallied two runs in the top of the second against Dragons' starter Nate Davidson. Silver Creek, however, responded with three in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.
In the Dragons' fourth, Dane DeWees led off with a bunt single. He then stole second before advancing to third when Colin Kapust reached first on a dropped third strike. Kapust advanced to second on a wild pitch before DeWees scored on Dominic Decker's sacrifice fly to left field. Hale followed with his go-ahead homer.
Davidson picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four over five innings. Decker tossed the final two frames, walking one while striking out four, to earn the save.
In Creek's second game, a 10-run fourth inning propelled host Beech to a 15-8 victory.
The game was tied 3-all after the first inning before Beech scored once in the bottom of the third to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The hosts broke the game open in the fourth.
Decker led the Dragons' seven-hit attack. The senior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring twice. DeWees and Kapust also touched home two times for Creek (2-1).
SILVER CREEK 3, KNIGHTS ACADEMY 2
Knights Academy 020 000 0 — 2 4 0
Silver Creek 000 300 X — 3 3 0
W — Nate Davidson. L — Imlaz. SV — Dominic Decker. HR — Bailey Hale (SC).
BEECH (TENN.) 15, SILVER CREEK 8
Silver Creek 300 050 0 — 8 7 4
Beech 301 (10)10 X — 15 9 1
W — Porter McNeece. L — Preston Burton. 2B — Decker (SC) 2, Preston Drebes (B). HR — Drebes (B). Record — Silver Creek 2-1.
