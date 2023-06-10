HUNTINGBURG — Silver Creek is one win away from its second trip to the state championship game.
The sixth-ranked Dragons defeated Evansville Memorial 7-2 in Saturday's second semifinal of the Class 3A Southridge Semistate at League Stadium.
Silver Creek (24-7) will face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (19-10-1) at 8 p.m. tonight in the semifinal final. The winner will advance to next weekend's state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
The Trojans topped Tri-West 6-0 in Saturday's first semi.
Dane DeWees led the way for the Dragons. The senior went 3-for-4 and scored the first two runs of the game.
Preston Burton was once again very efficient on the mound in the complete-game victory. The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out two.
The Dragons got off to a fast start against the Tigers.
DeWees led off the game with a single to center field. He advanced to second on an errant pick-off attempt and took third on Spencer Durham's groundout. He scored moments later on a wild pitch by Memorial starter Matthew Fisher.
Creek added to its lead in third. Once again DeWees led off the inning with a single. He then stole second and third before scoring on another wild pitch by Fisher.
The Dragons increased their lead to 3-0 a short time later when Mikey Williamson's sacrifice fly scored Durham, who had reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and moved to third on Fisher's wild pitcher.
Memorial cut into Creek's lead in the bottom of the inning, when Simon Schulz led off with a double down the third-base line. He moved to third on a groundout, then scored on another one.
The Dragons gave themselves some breathing room with a three-run sixth inning. Five straight hits — by Davidson, Brady Weitzel, Greyson Durick, DeWees and Durham — led to those runs.
Creek added another in the seventh on Weitzel's two-out, RBI-single.
The Tigers tallied one run in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough. Burton ended the game by striking out Fisher with the bases loaded.
Tonight the Dragons will be seeking their first trip to the state championship since 2018.
.
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE SEMISTATE
Saturday at League Stadium, Huntingburg
Semifinal
SILVER CREEK 7, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 2
Silver Creek 102 003 1 — 7 11 1
Ev. Memorial 001 000 1 — 2 4 2
W — Preston Burton. L — Matthew Fisher. 2B — Tyler Bach (SC), Simon Schulz (EM), Clark Gries (EM). Records — Silver Creek 24-7, Evansville Memorial 20-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.