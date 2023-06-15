HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Dragons want Decker to go out on top

Silver Creek hopes to send Joe Decker out with a storybook ending.
When the sixth-ranked Dragons face No. 2 Andrean at around 8 p.m. tonight in the Class 3A state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis it will be the last game for Decker, Creek’s long-time bench boss who has announced that this season will be his last.
“This is Coach Decker’s last chance to win a state championship, so we’ve got to play and win for him,” sophomore pitcher-third baseman Preston Burton said after the Dragons’ 8-1 win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in last Saturday night’s Southridge Semistate final in Huntingburg.
“He’s going out the right way, that’s all I’m saying,” senior outfielder Greyson Durick added.
The 53-year-old Decker is in his 29th year as a head coach and 21st at Silver Creek, where he has compiled a 448-215 record while guiding the Dragons to 11 sectional titles, four regional trophies and two semistate crowns. Decker is quick to credit his players and assistant coaches for Creek’s success, especially over the last 14 years.
“It’s not about me, it never has been,” Decker said following last Saturday night’s win over the Trojans.
However, his players and assistants are quick to give credit right back to him.
“I love coach Decker. He’s a great guy and a great coach, I couldn’t ask for anybody better,” sophomore catcher Mikey Williamson said.
“Joe, as a coach, offers everything to these kiddos,” assistant coach Ryan Wheeler added. “He’s always been there for them on, and off, the field. He’s allowed us, as a coaching staff, to invest in the kids as well. He’s such a leader and such a role model to my kiddos and my family as well.”
“One of the best game-coaches that I’ve ever been around,” assistant Ritchie Ware said. “He’s so competitive and every game he’s always on. He wants to win so bad, and I think it rubs off. You can see the kids, the way that they act, they just really, really get after it and play for him. It’s fun working with him.”
And work is what the Dragons do.
“In practice he doesn’t allow the kiddos to ever let down,” Ware said. “It’s one of the things that we talk about, ‘We’re going to work hard every practice.’ A lot of teams maybe take off when it’s raining, but we’re practicing. We tell them from the very get-go, ‘We’re going to push you. You’ve got to allow us to push you further than what you think you can go.’ And I think that’s what Coach Decker embodies, and they respond. Just watching these guys the last three or four weeks, every week it seems like the confidence just continues to get better. We’re just proud of’em, so proud of’em.”
And the assistant coaches are proud to work with Decker.
“It’s a thrill, to say the least, because I love watching him coach — he’s so good in-game,” assistant Brent Falcone said. “I just like sitting at the end of the bench and listening to what he’s watching for.
“I just love the environment that Joe makes (too). He makes a real competitive environment, but we never forget that the kids are playing this game and it’s going to end at some point. … (We say) ‘Hey, this is going to matter a couple years after you’re done playing baseball when you’ve got hard things to do. Baseball is hard, but it’s not as hard as what you’re going to have to face when you’re a dad and when you’ve got hard things to do with your kids and decisions to make for your family.’ That’s always been part of the program.”
Tonight, though, will be Decker’s swan song with the program that he has helped build into one of the best in the state.
“I’m going to enjoy it, that’s all I can say,” he said last Saturday night. “Win, lose or draw I’m going to be smiling ear-to-ear the whole time.”
The Dragons, however, hope it’s the first of those.
“We want to win a state title for him,” senior Tyler Betancourt said after the sectional final. “We care about him a lot, we love him. He’s a great coach, an amazing coach, and he cares about all of his players. We want to win a state ‘ship for him.”