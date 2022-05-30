MADISON — Talk about domination. Class 3A No.5 Silver Creek won its fifth straight sectional title Monday night.
The Dragons clobbered Corydon Central 14-2 in five innings in the Madison Sectional final at Gary O’Neal Field.
Creek outscored its three sectional foes by a combined score of 35-3 en route to its 11th title. Monday’s final was a rematch of a game the Dragons won 32-4 on May 19.
“Anything that happened in the regular season doesn’t matter,” senior Colin Kapust said. “Whatever what the score was when we played them first doesn’t matter.”
Kapust had a championship game to remember with four hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs. His second blast, in the fourth frame, traveled an estimated 360 feet over the left-centerfield fence into an area of trees. It gave the Dragons a 14-0 lead.
“When we be ourselves we are our best,” Kapust said. “It’s going to be hard to stop us when we are ourselves.”
After scoring once in the first, Silver Creek erupted for seven runs in the second inning. A two-run homer to center field by freshman Preston Burton scored Tyler Bach, who had singled. Kapust then connected on his first homer, to score Dane DeWees, and give the Dragons a 6-0 lead.
After that, Bailey Hale had a run-scoring single before Burton singled Hale home.
“This team has lots of energy in a packed dugout,” Kapust said. “The bats get us even more fired up. So when we get the bats going it gives us even more energy.”
Silver Creek (27-6) will face Connersville at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Regional. Evansville Memorial and Vincennes Lincoln will meet in the first semi.
“These are not easy,” Dragons coach Joe Decker told his team following a brief celebration and became a bit emotional before getting a barrel of water dumped on him. “Don’t take it for granted.”
Silver Creek rapped out 14 hits, including eight for extra bases. Burton finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
“It’s tough, especially when your playing against 18-year-olds out here,” he said. “As a young guy you just want to compete and do what you can to help out your team.
“We definitely were feeling confident, even more so than when we played them in the regular season. We had to compete on every pitch.”
Corydon Central coach Robby Ort, who in his fourth year, was impressed.
“They just hit the ball, line drives all over the ball park and a couple left the field,” Ort said. “Against a team like that you have to pound the zone and when you do they hit it. Hats off to them. They have a chance to go far in this tournament.”
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Monday night’s final SILVER CREEK 14, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Silver Creek 174 20 — 14 14 0
Corydon Central 000 02 — 2 8 2
W — Dominic Decker (6-1). L — Nolan Erwin (3-2). 2B — Colin Kapust (SC), Decker (SC) 2, Bailey Hale (SC), Colton Smith (CC), Tyler Stark (CC), Wes Taylor (CC). 3B — Decker (SC). HR — Preston Burton (SC), Kapust (SC) 2. Records — Silver Creek (27-6), Corydon Central (17-12).
