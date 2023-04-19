HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fleming fuels Bulldogs to victory

JEFFERSONVILLE — A difficult first frame didn’t phase Zach Fleming.
The New Albany junior right-hander pitched the Bulldogs to a 4-2 win at rival Jeffersonville in a matchup of first-year coaches Wednesday night.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Fleming retired 20 of the next 24 Red Devil batters en route to victory.
“I can’t say enough about their pitcher,” Jeff coach Shayne Stock said. “After that first inning, he dominated. That inning didn’t phase him a bit.”
Fleming (2-1) scattered six hits, walked two and struck out four in the complete-game effort.
“I fell behind in the first inning, it was kind of rough for me,” he said. “Then I got on a roll, I trusted my team and we came out with a win.”
Still, the game was tied at 2-all heading into the seventh.
In the top of the final frame, Phil Gill received a leadoff walk before Tyler McMillen was hit by a Quinn Lemon pitch. That set the stage for RBI-groundouts by Kadin Bush and Landon Gum. The latter proved to be the game-winner for the Bulldogs (5-7).
“We just told them not to quit,” first-year New Albany coach Tim Redford said. “Just because you fall behind early, you have to keep clawing and scrapping. We were able to do some stuff on the bases and apply a little pressure tonight.”
Prior to the start of the game, Jeffersonville honored its Class 4A state runner-up team of 1998. A total of 16 members, including bench boss Al Rabe, were in attendance.
“I got all the glory, but they did all the work,” Rabe told the crowd in the pregame ceremony. “The name on the front (of the jersey) meant a lot more than the name on the back.”
Perhaps buoyed by that, the Red Devils didn’t waste much time in taking the early lead.
Brett Denby reached on an error before Jaret Phillips and Caden White singled. Phillips scored and White came home on a Bulldogs’ error.
New Albany knotted it up in the fourth with two runs of its own.
Chase Loesch, who had two hits, singled home Landon Tiesing, who had reached on a Jeff miscue. A short time later, Loesch scored on another Red Devils’ error.
“We’ve been harping all season about not striking out,” Loesch said. “You put the ball in play, good things happen. A ground ball can turn into runs. It’s a lot better than striking out, turning around to the dugout.”
It’s been a bit of a struggle early for the Bulldogs, who won a sectional title last year before falling in the regional final.
“It’s a really big win for us,” Loesch said. “This is a good momentum-builder for us, we’ve been struggling the last several weeks.”
Meanwhile it’s been up-and-down so far for the Red Devils (6-5), who made four errors in defeat.
“Free bases will come back to get you every time,” Stock said. “Take nothing away from New Albany, they grinded it out. You get to the back end of a tie game and they executed. We did not.
“We came out on fire and our guys played hard the whole game. Their pitcher had something to do with the next six innings, he dealt.”
NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
New Albany 000 020 2 — 4 4 1
Jeffersonville 200 000 0 — 2 6 4
W — Zach Fleming (2-1). L — Quinn Lemon. Records — New Albany 5-7, Jeffersonville 6-5.