JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central scored runs in three of the first four innings en route to a 5-2 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday evening.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the first inning and one in the second before the Red Devils scored twice in the third to get within a run. Floyd countered with two more in the fourth to give itself some breathing room.
Jake Thompson and Brady Harvey led the Highlanders at the plate. Thompson was 2-for-4 with an RBI while touching home twice. Harvey went 2-for-3. Dylan Hogan and Ty Becker also drove in runs for Floyd (14-6).
A three pitchers — Thompson, Noah Wathen and Max Tripure — combined to hold Jeff to two unearned runs on six hits while walking five and striking out eight. Thompson earned the win on the mound. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits while fanning five over the first three innings.
Chate Amick absorbed the loss. He allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking one and fanning five over six innings.
Jaden Hart and Josh Weiser had two hits apiece to lead the Red Devils at the plate.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's consolation game
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Jeffersonville 200 000 0 — 2 6 2
Floyd Central 210 200 X — 5 8 2
W — Jake Thompson. L — Chate Amick. 2B — Jaden Hart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.