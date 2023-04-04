HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Floyd Central rolls over Red Devils

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central junior Masen Moravec admitted to being a little nervous heading into Tuesday night’s game against Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jeffersonville.
However Moravec and his teammates shrugged off any anxiousness, rolling to a 12-2 six-inning win over the visiting Red Devils.
Moravec went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and pair of RBIs at the plate while Ty Becker and Clayton Schroeder added two hits apiece for Floyd. On the mound, left-handed pitcher Noah Wathen (2-0) limited Jeff to three hits and two runs in five innings.
“It’s a little embarrassing if we lose to them, so yes it felt good,” said Moravec, who plays travel ball with several Red Devils. “A win against Jeff is always big.”
The Class 4A No. 9 Highlanders (3-1) got off to a fast start, getting an RBI-single from Bishop Letson as well as run-scoring groundouts from Wathen and Justin Early in the first inning.
Floyd Central added two more runs in the fourth when Schroeder singled home a pair for a 5-0 advantage.
Jeffersonville scored twice in the top of the fifth on an RBI-double by Caiden White, the losing pitcher, and a groundout by Aidan Niemi.
Floyd took command with a two-run fifth frame.
“When you get in these big games against good teams getting those early leads is big,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “We were aggressive and we’ve been working on some things to be a little more aggressive. What was nice was they get two on us, and we came right back and got two on them.”
The Highlanders then scored five times — highlighted by back-to-back home runs by sophomore Ross Jackson and Moravec — in the sixth to end the game early.
In addition to the long ball, Floyd Central stole three bases, had a sacrifice fly and a sac bunt to manufacture runs.
“Things have changed,” LaDuke said. “If you haven’t been around baseball, we’re trying to put pressure on the defense. It’s running and bunting when they aren’t thinking you’re going to bunt.”
Jeff had its chances early too, but couldn’t cash in.
The Red Devils (3-2) loaded the bases in the second before Wathen induced Dakota Pitman into an inning-ending groundout.
“We flirted with the game, but just didn’t cash in with any big hits. Give them credit, they got big hits and we gave them a few extra outs,” first-year Jeffersonville head coach Shayne Stock said. “We came in with a script. The pitching wasn’t exactly what it has been. We played four games in five days and we’ve got a doubleheader this week, but that didn’t have anything to do with it.
“Give Floyd Central the credit, they swung the heck out of the bats. They took advantage of every big moment they had, they cashed in every single time.”
Wathen worked five innings, allowing two hits, while walking one and hitting a batter.
“Noah is a really good pitcher,” said Moravec, who threw a five-inning no-hitter last Saturday. “I think he has a fastball, slider and change(up). He started off well.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action this week. Floyd is slated to host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. this evening while will play a doubleheader at Columbus North on Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Jeffersonville 000 020 — 2 5 2
Floyd Central 300 225 — 12 11 2
W — Noah Wathen (2-0). L —Andrew Farnsley. 2B — Dakota Pitman (J), Caiden White (J), Masen Moravec (FC). HR — Ross Jackson (FC), Moravec (FC). Records — Jeffersonville 3-2, Floyd Central 3-1.
