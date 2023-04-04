HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Floyd Central rolls over Red Devils

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.