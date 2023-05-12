SEYMOUR – In a game that went the distance – and then some – host Seymour slipped past Floyd Central 3-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final Friday night.
Skyler Cockerham’s RBI-single up the middle in the bottom of the 12th inning lifted the Owls to victory in a game that last nearly four hours at American Legion Field.
“I think my assistant coach said it best, he goes, ‘Just when you think you’ve seen it all.’ Especially as long as we’ve been coaching and then you see something like this,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “I congratulate them, they’ve had a great season. (Seymour coach) Jeremy (Richey) is a good friend and they’re coached well. They hung in there and we hung in there, both teams battled.
“I think the (public address) announcer said (afterward), he congratulated both teams for a great high school baseball game. We just fell short.”
In a rematch of a game the Highlanders won 5-0 only eight days earlier on the same field, both teams had early opportunities to score.
In the top of the second, Floyd had runners on second and third with one out when Zach Tripure bounced one to Cockerham. The Seymour third baseman, who was playing in, then threw home to nail Clayton Schroeder and keep the Highlanders off the scoreboard.
In the bottom half of the inning, Seymour (18-4) had runners on first and third with two outs before Floyd starter Coen Evrard struck out his counterpart (Michael Wright) to end the threat.
The Highlanders did break the scoreless tie in the third. Ty Becker walked with one out, stole second with two and scored on Noah Wathen’s double to the leftfield corner.
Floyd’s lead didn’t last long, though. The Owls evened it up in the bottom of the inning thanks, in part, to a pair of Highlanders’ errors.
It stayed 1-all until the top of the fifth. That’s when Travis Combs received a leadoff walk, stole second, then scored on an errant throw by Seymour shortstop Bret Perry to first off of a Bishop Letson grounder.
The Highlanders (16-7) held that 2-1 advantage until the bottom of the seventh.
Blane Metz, Floyd’s second pitcher, walked Jack Pennington with one out. Pennington later advanced to third on Jack VonDielingen’s two-out single. Then, with two outs, Vince Wilson fouled off three straight two-strike pitches before a Metz wild pitch allowed Pennington to plate the tying run.
Both teams had chances to score early in the extra innings.
In the top of the eighth Seth Newkirk received a leadoff walk from new pitcher Gavin Leavy. Schroeder followed with a sacrifice bunt before Masen Moravec reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners. When Leavy uncorked a wild pitch it looked as though the Highlanders would go ahead. However the baseball bounced off the brick backstop and right back to Wilson, Seymour’s catcher, who tagged pinch-runner Ross Jackson out at the plate.
In the ninth, Floyd had runners on second and third before the Owls ended that threat.
Finally in the home half of the 12th, Wilson led off with an infield single off Wathen, the Highlanders’ third pitcher. Wilson advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on Cockerham’s walk-off hit.
“We had opportunities, they had opportunities, we had opportunities, I guess you tip your hat to the pitchers. It was just that kind of game,” LaDuke said.
The Highlanders were seeking their first HHC title since 2015.
“This was one of our goals, to be here,” LaDuke said. “We played hard and played well, it’s just a great accomplishment to get to the final game this week. We battled all the way to the end. Hell, I was looking at my watch and I think we played almost four hours. For the kids, it hurts, it’s hard, but they did a great job.”
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT Friday’s final at American Legion Field SEYMOUR 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Floyd Central 001 010 000 000 – 2 8 3
Seymour 001 000 100 001 – 3 10 2
W – Gavin Leavy. L – Noah Wathen. 2B – Noah Wathen (FC), Skyler Cockerham (S). Records – Floyd Central 16-7, Seymour 18-4.
