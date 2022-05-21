BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central's Noah Wathen threw the program's third no-hitter of the season as the Highlanders blanked host Bloomington North 4-0 Friday night.
The junior left-hander walked two and struck out 10 in his 87-pitch no-no, which followed up a pair of no-hitters from Dylan Hogan.
Hogan helped Floyd's cause against the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Bailey Taylor also added a pair of hits.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 0
Floyd Central 000 300 1 — 4 9 2
Bloomington North 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
W — Noah Wathen. L — C. McCoy. HR — Dylan Hogan (FC).
