Floyd Central’s Noah Wathen delivers a pitch during the Highlanders’ 13-1 victory over visiting Tell City in the Highlanders’ season-opener Wednesday. The junior left-hander gave up one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over the five frames.

BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central's Noah Wathen threw the program's third no-hitter of the season as the Highlanders blanked host Bloomington North 4-0 Friday night. 

The junior left-hander walked two and struck out 10 in his 87-pitch no-no, which followed up a pair of no-hitters from Dylan Hogan. 

Hogan helped Floyd's cause against the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Bailey Taylor also added a pair of hits. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 4, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 0

Floyd Central     000     300     1 — 4 9 2

Bloomington North     000     000     0 — 0 0 4

     W — Noah Wathen. L — C. McCoy. HR — Dylan Hogan (FC). 

