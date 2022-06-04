HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Forest Park prevails in extra innings over Providence

EVANSVILLE — Providence coach Scott Hutchins said the Pioneers refused “to let go of the rope,” as the defending Class 2A state champions fought back several times in Saturday’s second Evansville Mater Dei Regional semifinal.
However eighth-ranked Forest Park delivered the knockout blow with three runs in the top of the eighth inning, winning a thriller 9-6 over Providence at Bosse Field.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that group of guys in there,” Hutchins said as pointed to the dugout.
It appeared as if Forest Park, which defeated the Pioneers 4-3 in their regular season meeting in Ferdinand, was en route to an easy win in the game’s opening frame.
The Rangers (21-7), who'll face Linton-Stockton in tonight's regional final, pushed three runs across the plate before an out was recorded in the top of the first.
Grant Seebold relieved the starter, striking out the next batter before inducing an inning-ending double-play with the bases loaded.
Providence (18-11) wasted no time in leveling the score, as the Pioneers plated three runs of their own in the home half of the inning.
Senior catcher Jake Rodski led-off with an infield single, which was backed up by a hit from freshman Cole Huett. Casey Kaelin scored Rodski on a sharp single to center field before Grant Borden followed with a sacrifice fly that scored a run. Nathan Julius then tied the game with a squeeze bunt.
After Forest Park took a 4-3 lead in the top of the second, Providence again tied the score in the bottom of the inning. After advancing to third base on a Max Beatty double, Cody Jackson scored on a Rodski groundout.
Reid Howard drove home two Rangers with a triple in the third inning to give Forest Park a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Beatty plated Jack Beyl with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 6-5. Drew Howard, who would finish the game on the mound for the Rangers, then came on in relief but Rodski was able to again tie the game for the Pioneers with another sacrifice fly.
After an offensive onslaught to start the semifinal, the scoring came to an abrupt halt. Providence brought in senior Hayden Vissing to start the fourth inning, and the right-hander tossed four straight scoreless frames.
“You just can’t say enough about that kid,” Hutchins said of Vissing. “He’s great in the classroom. He’s great out here. There just aren’t too many kids better than that.”
Providence had a great chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With one out, Borden drew a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Julius was intentionally walked, and it turned out to be a wise move as Drew Howard induced a double play to force extra innings.
In the eighth, Forest Park's leadoff batter was a hit by a pitch. Brody Klem lthen aid down a bunt to advance the runner, but he was ruled safe at first on a close play.
Reid Howard then hit a sharp grounder to third, and Kaelin almost pulled off a game-changing double play. The junior stepped on third base for one out, but his throw across the diamond to first was a little low and got away. The Rangers' runner scored from second base to put them ahead 7-6.
Forest Park added two more to take a 9-6 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
The Pioneers got a baserunner, but were unable to come up with one last rally.
Hutchins gave Forest Park credit for withstanding Providence’s comebacks and winning the game.
“It hurts a lot right now, but it hurts so much because none of us were afraid to risk it all, to put it all on the line and work so hard for something that we wanted,” the Pioneers bench boss told his team afterward.
Providence is set to return several key players next year, but Hutchins said the team’s four seniors -- Rodski, Beatty, Vissing and Jackson Folz -- left an undeniable legacy with the program.
“On paper we’re going to be really, really good next year, but on paper doesn’t account for how good those four guys were on the field, off the field and at practice,” Hutchins said. “We’re going to miss them for sure.”