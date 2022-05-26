CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville and Providence both posted victories in the first round of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on a wet Wednesday night.
The Generals downed Henryville 14-2 in six innings in the opener. Senior Cameron Rayborn led the Clarksville offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while touching home three times.
In the nightcap, the host — and defending state champion — Pioneers rode a six-run first to a 10-0 five-inning victory over Eastern.
Nathan Julius had a pair of RBIs while touching home twice for Providence. Hayden Vissing picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit while fanning three over three innings.
Clarksville and Providence will face off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first sectional semifinal. Crawford County will take on Austin at 1 p.m. that afternoon in the second semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday morning.
