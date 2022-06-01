HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Gentry getting it done for Braves

BORDEN — From the first day he stepped on the Borden campus, as an eighth-grader, Gavin Gentry exuded confidence.
“I didn’t know that he had played baseball until some time toward the end of that eighth-grade year,” Braves bench boss Eric Stotts recalled.
It was soon thereafter that Gentry came to Stotts with a proclamation.
“He said something to the effect that ‘One of these days I’m going to be better than (former Borden and current University of Southern Indiana standout) Lucas McNew,’” Stotts remembered.
It wasn’t long before Gentry was making a name for himself.
Early in his freshman season, Stotts put him in against an Austin squad that would go on to win a sectional title later that year.
“I didn’t know if he’d be able to get high school players out as a freshman,” Stotts said. “Against a pretty good Austin team he ended up racking up eight or nine strikeouts [actually12]. I’m like, ‘How did he do this?’ The more I watched, the more I became a believer.”
Gentry finished that season, which ended with a 10-8 loss to South Central in the Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional final, with a 2-2 record and one save while posting a 2.58 earned-run average.
Since then — and after the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign — Gentry has been the Braves’ ace, pitching in almost every big game, while helping the team to two of the best seasons in program history.
“When he’s humming on all cylinders, we’re humming on all cylinders as a team,” Stotts said. “When he’s going well, we’re going well. I don’t think that’s accidental.”
Last season, he went 7-3 with one save and a 1.59 ERA while batting .472 for Borden, which won its fifth sectional title and first-ever regional championship before falling 11-1 to Shakamak in the semistate.
You’ll likely find the ultra-competitive Gentry on the mound again at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when the top-ranked Braves (22-6-1) face No. 2 Barr-Reeve (21-6) in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional.
“I hate accepting failure,” he said. “I get really mad if I don’t succeed. I’m extremely competitive. I like winning. I want to win in everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s baseball.”
So far this season, Gentry is 5-1 with one save and a 0.94 ERA in 12 appearances, including seven starts.
He credits a good deal of his success this year to his work in the offseason, when he worked with a trainer.
“I’ve gained about 30 pounds,” Gentry said. “I’ve gone from 170 (pounds) to about 200.”
He said he’s noticed a difference both on the mound, and at the plate — where he’s hitting a team-high-tying .417 while topping the Braves in RBIs (33), slugging percentage (.678) and OPS (1.220).
“I’ve gained 4 to 5 miles per hour on my fastball,” Gentry said. “Hitting — it just flies off the bat now. But, I’ve got to see the ball first to hit it.”
Even with more zip on his fastball, Stotts said Gentry has improved on the mental aspect of pitching as well.
“The physical stuff aside, he’s also gotten a lot smarter,” the Borden coach said. “This year he’s pitched better than he has before. ... He’s more economical with his pitches. Now, he’s picking and choosing with his moments.”
Although he’s content on hitting his spots and enticing groundouts, Stotts said Gentry will occasionally rear back for a little extra juice to record a timely strikeout.
“In addition to that, he’s become one of the top hitters (around),” Stotts said. “And this year, especially, he’s really matured in his approach to everything. He’s been a really, really big part of the success we’ve had the last few years.”
The Braves hope to have more success Saturday.
“This is my Christmastime,” Stotts said. “It doesn’t get any better than the postseason. As a coach, I hope they see the shear pleasure in it. On Saturday morning, nobody will be happier than I will be.”