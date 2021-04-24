HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Groher, Dragons top Tigers 1-0

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek senior pitcher Holden Groher overcame some early troubles to notch 10 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout of Louisville St. Xavier in a 1-0 win Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 4 Dragons topped the Tigers, who are ranked in the top-five in various Kentucky state polls, despite just one hit — a fourth-inning single by Groher that preceded the game's lone run.
“We have to figure out how to compete like that every day,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “Tonight we were into it, we played hard.”
The fourth inning proved to be key for the Dragons, however, it didn't start off well for Groher.
St. Xavier’s Jacob Burnett led off the inning with a stand-up double to the left-centerfield wall. Groher then walked Cole Allgeier before a fielder's choice gave the Tigers runners on first and second. The next batter, Matthew Schaftlein hit a ball back to Groher, who fielded the hard grounder then turned and threw to second for a potential double-play. His throw, however, went high and wide, loading the bases for St. X.
“I was thinking double play. I thought I had the opportunity, but I sailed it,” Groher, who has signed with Butler, said. “I tried to work too quick.”
Unfazed, Groher proceeded to strikeout the next two hitters to get out of the jam.
“It should have been the end of the inning, but what Holden did was come back and strike the next two guys out. He didn’t let one mistake lead to the next mistake, in fact, he focused more after he made the mistake," Decker said. "That was a turning point in the game; that was huge.”
St. Xavier starter Jake Gregor, who held the Dragons hitless for the first two frames, walked Dominic Decker to begin the bottom half of the fourth. Groher followed with a single to center field that advanced Decker to third.
The next batter, Bailey Hale, hit into a 4-6-3 double play that plated the younger Decker.
“Dominic was stealing on the pitch that Holden hit,” Joe Decker said. “Bailey is a good hitter, he’s going to make contact. You don’t want to hit into a double play, but number one is to put the ball in play.”
Groher and the Silver Creek defense made that lead stand up as St. X finished with five hits while stranding four runners in scoring position.
It was a mixed bag early on for Groher. A walk and a wild pitch to start the game put St. Xavier’s lead-off batter Cooper Smith at second base before Groher struck out two and induced an inning-ending groundout.
He gave up a single in the second, but again two strikeouts helped him escape the inning without any damage.
Groher notched his fifth strikeout to end the top of the third, stranding another Tigers baserunner at second base.
Silver Creek (7-4-1) will visit Forest Park at 11 a.m. this morning before hosting Eastern at 6 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile St. Xavier (12-5), which beat Floyd Central earlier this week, will host Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Monday.
.
SILVER CREEK 1, ST. XAVIER 0
Louisville St. Xavier 000 000 0 – 0 5 0
Silver Creek 000 100 X – 1 1 1
W – Holden Groher (1-1). L – Jake Gregor. 2B – Jacob Bennett (X). Records – Silver Creek 7-4-1. St. Xavier 12-5.