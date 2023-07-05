HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Handful of locals garner All-State honors

A handful of local players have received statewide recognition for their play this past season.
Borden senior Dylan Toler and sophomore Garrett Schmidt were named All-State in Class A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. Additionally, Borden senior AJ Agnew and junior Alex Schuler garnered honorable mention, as did Henryville senior Cade Riley.
Toler, an outfielder, batted .506 with nine doubles, a team-high four triples, three homers and 34 RBIs while scoring 37 runs for the Braves.
Schmidt, a utilityman-pitcher, hit .460 while topping the team in total hits (46, including 11 doubles, two triples, two homers) and RBIs (41). He also scored 34 runs and had a .980 fielding percentage. On the mound, the right-hander went 1-2 with two saves and a 2.55 ERA.
Agnew, a pitcher-infielder, batted .367 with three doubles, a homer and 16 RBIs while scoring 29 runs and stealing 13 bases. On the mound, the right-hander was 7-1 with a 2.21 earned-run average. Over 44 1/3 innings, he allowed 20 runs (14 earned) on 31 hits while walking 21 and fanning 57.
Schuler, a shortstop, hit .506 with a team-high 12 doubles, a triple, a team-best four homers and 31 RBIs while scoring a team-leading 41 runs and stealing a team-high 17 bases.
Meanwhile Riley, an infielder-pitcher, batted a team-best .523 with a team-high 16 doubles, a triple and two homers with 22 RBIs while scoring a team-high 42 runs and stealing a team-leading 18 bases for the Hornets.
IHSBCA ALL-STATE TEAMS
CLASS 4A
Pitchers: Bryce Riggs (Noblesville), Adam Lehmann (Penn), Cameron Tilly (Castle)
Catcher: Hogan Denny (Mooresville)
1st baseman: Charlie Baker (North Central)
2nd baseman: Kevin Hall Jr. (Munster)
3rd baseman: Josh Adamczewski (Lake Central)
Shortstop: Drew Culbertson (Center Grove)
Outfielders: Max Clark (Franklin), Gavin Collins (Northridge), Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe (North Central), Jack Brown (Fishers)
Honorable mention: Jacob Murphy (Center Grove); Blaine Nunnally (New Palestine); Ty Bradle (Hamilton Southeastern); Mason Weaver (Homestead); Eli Shaw (Warren Central); Sam Bond (East Central); Matt Santana (Lake Central); Rylee Singleton (Evansville North); John Curl (Kokomo); Bret Perry (Seymour); James Getts (Columbia City); Trevor Corbett (Noblesville); Drew Helton (Whiteland); Hunter Snyder (Lake Central); Kyuss Gargett (Cathedral); Joseph Greene (Hammond Central); Brayden Rouse (East Central); Evan Zapp (Center Grove); Cooper Hums (Penn); Wes Stiller (New Palestine); Hunter Snow (Carmel).
CLASS 3A
P: Mitchell Dean (Western), Alec Hershberger (Fairfield)
C: Chance Bentley (Connersville)
1B: Mitchell Dean (Western)
2B: JJ Oliver (Mishawaka Marian)
3B: Brycen Hannah (John Glenn)
SS: Mason Barth (Andrean)
OF: Jayce Lee (SB St. Joseph), Zachary Stawski (SB St. Joseph), Joe Chrapliwy (John Glenn)
Honorable mention: Cale Coursey (Crawfordsville); Mick Uebelhor (Southridge); Andrew Noblitt (Jasper); Zane Cline (Delta); Christian Pownall (Western); Lincoln Cardwell (Northwestern); Drew Bradley (Jasper); Michael Slabaugh (Fairfield); Mason Braun (New Prairie); Kaleb Short (River Forest); Roman Snedeker (Culver Academies); Mitchell Knepley (Western); Wyatt Motz (Crawfordsville); Carter Murphy (West Vigo); Bryce LaSane (Mishawaka Marian); Charlie Shebler (Batesville); Cole Temple (Yorktown); Landon Sarkey (Hanover Central); Braxton Myers (Connersville); Tristan Robertson (Twin Lakes); Landon Skinner (Danville); Will Fremion (Guerin Catholic); James Kirk (Andrean).
CLASS 2A
P: Owen Wanner (South Adams), Corbin Snyder (Eastern-Greentown), Clayton Weisheit (Forest Park), Kevin Corcoran Jr. (Illiana Christian)
C: Jake Dill (Cardinal Ritter), Logan Gibbs (Cascade)
1B: Braxton Betancourt (Bluffton)
2B: Bradyn Douglas (Frankton)
3B: Jordan DeAtley (Frankton)
SS: Quinton Frasure (North Judson), Isaac VanderWoude (Illiana Christian)
OF: Andrew Wiggins (Heritage Christian), Chase Long (Delphi), Owen Imel (Lapel)
Honorable mention: Jamison Lewis (Southwestern-Hanover); Max Engle (Westview); Dylan McDaniel (Shenandoah); Sebastian Salazar (Sheridan); Brendan Hanner (Austin); Keaton Mikesell (Northeastern); Ben Seitzinger (Mitchell); Trevor Currie (Adams Central); Ryan Tester (Adams Central); Tyler Balkema (Illiana Christian); David Mendez (Scecina); Carson Terrell (Northeastern); Braden Kauffman (Westview); Ethan Garland (Brownstown Central); Carson Darlage (Brownstown Central); Reid Keisling (Eastern-Greentown); Kyle Minger (South Adams); Kris Kingery (Wheeler); Tyler Bates (Frankton).
CLASS A
P: Camden LaFuze (Union City), Grant Kessler (Morristown)
C: Mo Lloyd (Southwood)
1B: Seth Wagler (Barr-Reeve)
2B: Levi Lester (Barr-Reeve)
3B: Brady Yeryar (Shakamak)
SS: Drew Walker (Loogootee), Brett Sherrard (Bloomfield)
OF: Dylan Toler (Borden), Garrett Schmidt (Borden), Elliott Park (North Daviess)
Honorable mention: Peyton Merica (Rising Sun); Devin Pate (South Decatur); AJ Agnew (Borden); Boone Holtsclaw (Bloomfield); Corbin White (Lakewood Park); Ryan Schummer (Lafayette Central Catholic); Avery Seeger (South Decatur); Derron Hazzard (Riverton Parke); Wyatt Nichter (Shawe Memorial); Tyler Burns (Tri-County); Dillon Warnick (Bloomfield); Travis Bunch (Wes-Del); Nolan Burkhart (North Decatur); Brody Rice (North Vermillion); Alex Schuler (Borden); Cade Riley (Henryville); Ethan Graber (Barr-Reeve); Colin McNabb (North Daviess); Reed Hayes (FW Canterbury); Gabe Kahl (Elkhart Christian); Colin Barber (Shakamak).
BURTON, TWO BRAVES RECEIVE RECOGNITION
Sophomore Preston Burton, the pitching ace for Class 3A state champion Silver Creek, along with Borden’s Schuler and Toler received All-State honors from Prep Baseball Report Indiana.
Burton was selected to the 15-member 3A squad while Schuler and Toler were chosen to the Class A team.
Burton, a pitcher-third baseman, went 11-2 with a 2.02 ERA on the mound. In 13 starts, including 10 complete games, he allowed 24 runs (22 earned) on 53 hits while walking 26 and fanning 50 over 76 1/3 innings. At the plate, Burton batted .250 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs while scoring 13 times.
PBR ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 4A
P: Ty Bradle, Max Hotze, Adam Lehmann, Bryce Riggs, Eli Shaw, Cameron Tilly
C: Sam Bond
1B: Rylee Singleton
Infielders: Hunter Snyder, Drew Culbertson, Josh Adamczewski
OF: Gavin Collins, Max Clark, Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe
Utilityman: Hogan Denny
CLASS 3A
P: Mitchell Dean, Zane Cline, Alec Hershberger, Preston Burton, Cale Coursey, Christian Pownall
C: Chance Bentley
1B: Davian Carrera
INF: Seth Pitcock, Mason Barth, Carter Murphy
OF: Zac Stawski, Jayce Lee, Ben Kearns
UTL: Brycen Hannah
CLASS 2A
P: Kevin Corcoran, Owen Wanner, Corbin Snyder, Clayton Wiesheit, Max Engle, Jamison Lewis
C: Chase Long
1B: Seth Hogg
INF: Easton Luigs, Reid Howard, Isaac Vanderwoude
OF: Owen Imel, Andrew Wiggins, Brad Nardi
UTL: Luke McDonald
CLASS A
P: Ben Mazur, Peyton Merica, Grant Kessler, Camden Lafuze, Seth Wagler, Devin Tate
C: Avery Seegers
1B: Christian Kiper
INF: Garrett Grim, Alex Schuler, Brady Yeryar
OF: Dylan Toler, Drew Walker, Owen Lecher
UTL: Brett Sherrard