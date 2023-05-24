HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Highlanders, Bulldogs win

NEW ALBANY — It’ll be a matchup of familiar foes in Saturday’s first semifinal of the Class 4A New Albany Sectional.
That’s because Floyd Central and the host Bulldogs both won their first-round sectional games Wednesday evening at Mt. Tabor to set up a showdown between the rivals in the semis.
The Highlanders blanked Bedford North Lawrence 8-0 behind another strong outing from standout pitcher Bishop Letson in the first game. In the nightcap, New Albany held off Jennings County 6-4.
Floyd Central (19-8) and the Bulldogs (15-14) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal. Jeffersonville (15-10) will face Seymour (23-4) at approximately 1 p.m. in the second semi. The sectional final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, BNL 0
The Highlanders got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first frame and four in the third en route to victory.
“We wanted to make a statement, to say the least,” Letson said. “To come out and win 8-0, I haven’t seen that in sectionals. I’m very proud of our team. I think all of our guys handled the pressure and did what we needed to do.”
The Purdue-signee had a lot to do with what happened in the first inning. After Justin Early singled and Ty Becker was hit by a pitch, Letson blasted the first pitch he saw from BNL’s Cade Muncie high over the left-field fence for a three-run homer to give Floyd a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“Anytime you can get a lead — get guys on base, bunt them over and try to get that lead — that puts a little pressure on the other team,” Highlanders coach Casey LaDuke said. “We were lucky enough to get three.”
Floyd Central kept adding on. In the third, the Highlanders sent 11 batters to the plate. Clayton Schroeder scored on an error while Kayden Linares and Seth Newkirk both had run-scoring singles.
The Highlanders added an insurance run in the sixth when Linares’ sacrifice fly scored Masen Moravec, who had led off with a double.
Letson and Moravec had two hits apiece for Floyd.
On the mound Letson wasn’t perfect, but he was sharp enough.
The senior right-hander allowed one hit while walking one and striking out seven over the first five frames.
“It’s huge to know you don’t have to be perfect,” Letson said. “I threw strikes and I let me defense work, that’s what I tried to do.
“This is my third year of playing in sectionals. It’s that atmosphere where you have to be ready. A lot of these guys haven’t played in a sectional before.”
The Highlanders, who last captured the sectional in 2021, are two wins away from their second title in three seasons.
“We went back to working on the fundamentals the last couple of weeks and it’s paying off,” LaDuke said. “We struggled a little bit the last two-thirds of the season, we just have to be disciplined and not take anything for granted.”
NEW ALBANY 6, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
Freshman Braden Brewer had two hits — including a two-run home run in the second inning — as the Bulldogs beat the Panthers.
“Brewer has exceeded every expectation we’ve had of him, he’s done an outstanding job for us,” first-year New Albany coach Tim Redford said. “He’s going to be a heck of a player for us. We’re lucky to have him.”
The Bulldogs (15-14) got outstanding relief pitching from junior Zach Fleming, who came into the game in the sixth inning and got the final six outs. He gave up a single to Austin Buford, but he was erased on a double play.
“Fleming has thrown a lot of innings this year and we rested him the last 10 days, that was really really big for him to get that confidence in him,” Redford said.
After Brewer’s homer gave New Albany an early 3-0 lead, Jennings tallied twice on Cole Sigler’s two-RBI single off of Bulldogs starter Chase Loesch in the third.
New Albany answered, though, with three runs in the fourth. Brewer and Phil Gill had run-scoring singles and Landon Tiesing a sacrifice fly in the frame for the ‘Dogs.
In the fifth, the Panthers scored on a Lane Zohrlaut sacrifice fly and Ryan Schuyler’s RBI-single before Fleming came in to close the game out.
.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round games
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, BEDFORD NL 0
Floyd Central 304 001 0 — 8 10 0
Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
W — Bishop Letson.L — Cade Mungle. 2B — Cal Gates (BNL), Masen Moravec (FC). 3B — Letson (FC). HR — Letson (FC). Records — Floyd Central 19-8, Bedford NL (17-11).
.
NEW ALBANY 6, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
New Albany 120 300 0 — 6 5 1
Jennings Co. 002 020 0 — 4 4 2
W — Chase Loesch. L — Wyatt Meade. HR — Braden Brewer (NA). Records — New Albany 15-14, Jennings County 12-16.
.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
At Mt. Tabor Field
Game 1: Floyd Central 8, Bedford NL 0, Wednesday
Game 2: New Albany 6, Jennings County 4, Wednesday
Game 3: Floyd Central (19-8) vs. New Albany (15-14), 11 a.m. Saturday
Game 4: Jeffersonville (15-10) vs. Seymour (23-4), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m. Monday