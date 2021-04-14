HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Highlanders down 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — Another strong start by Casey Sorg and some timely-hitting propelled Floyd Central to a 9-2 triumph at New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference action Wednesday night at Mt. Tabor Field.
Sorg, a senior right-hander, struck out nine while yielding five hits over six innings. He also got plenty of run support — including from himself — as the Highlanders plated one run in the first, five in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh for their fifth straight win since a season-opening loss at Tell City.
“Obviously that’s the result we wanted. Coming in, we just wanted to do our thing — play small ball, pitch to contact and pitch strikes — and in the end it all worked out,” Sorg said.
A fast start didn’t hurt either.
Jake Thompson led off the game with a triple off Bulldogs starter Carson Chandler.
“That was probably one of the harder-hit balls all night,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “He left the curveball up — you see that a lot of times early in games, pitchers don’t have a feel for their curveball yet. He left it up and the ball was hit well, so it was a tough way to start the game.”
Thompson scored two batters later when Sorg singled off of his counterpart to give Floyd a quick 1-0 lead.
It remained that way until the Highlanders scored five times in the fourth.
“I thought Carson Chandler did a good job pitching except for that one stretch,” McIntyre said. “He had a leadoff walk, which certainly you don’t want to have, but then we had a ground ball go through the infield, a fly-ball misjudged and another 12-hopper go through the infield. So I think in his mind, he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve got to go for a strikeout. I’ve got to miss bats.’ Well Carson is not a strikeout pitcher, so then he gets behind 2-0, 3-0, 3-1 (in the count and) gives up a couple more hits. Then, that was really the game.
“But outside of that Carson really did a nice job pitching, we were just donkeys in the field. Our defense was so bad tonight, we just weren’t clean at all. Combine that with getting behind hitters and it just snowballed on us pretty quick.”
Floyd had a chance to add to its lead in the fifth, but stranded a pair of baserunners. The Bulldogs then plated two runs in the bottom of the inning, thanks to doubles by Andrew Clements and Tucker Biven, to pull within 6-2.
“Probably the biggest disappointment, offensively, was in the fifth. We got second and third and no outs and we had two seniors coming up (but didn’t do anything),” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “We’ve got to get the ball in play, we’ve got to get a run there. And then, they come in and put two on us right away. Like one of my coaches said, it was a four-run swing.”
The Highlanders, however, quickly responded, tallying twice in the sixth before adding an insurance run in the seventh.
That was more than enough offense for Sorg, the Bellarmine-signee who threw six innings of one-hit ball in a win over Jeffersonville last week. Max Tripure came on in the seventh to close out the game.
“Casey’s solid, we knew that coming in. He’s from a baseball family. You don’t have to do a lot of coaching with Casey, just help him and remind him a little bit,” LaDuke said. “We thought coming into the season one of our strengths was our pitching. It’s not only Casey, Max came in and throws hard to close things down. Then I’ve got Tristan Polk ,and Jake Thompson has been throwing this year for us, we’re happy with our arms so far.”
“All I’m trying to do going in is pitch to contact, let them put the ball in play, let my defense work behind me and I feel like we executed that tonight very well,” Sorg said.
Sorg, Caleb Slaughter and Evan Goforth had two hits apiece for Floyd, while Thompson tallied a pair of RBIs.
Floyd Central (5-1, 3-0) is next scheduled to visit Owensboro (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Friday night before visiting Castle at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
New Albany (5-2, 1-1), meanwhile, is slated to visit Jasper at 6 p.m. Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, NEW ALBANY 2
Floyd Central 100 502 1 — 9 10 0
New Albany 000 020 0 — 2 5 3
W — Casey Sorg (2-1). L — Carson Chandler (2-1). 2B — Evan Goforth (FC), Andrew Clements (NA), Tucker Biven (NA). 3B — Jake Thompson (FC). Records — Floyd Central 5-1, 3-0; New Albany 5-2, 1-1.