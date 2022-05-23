CLARKSVILLE — A trio of Floyd Central pitchers combined for a three-hitter as the Highlanders downed host Clarksville 4-2 in the regular-season finale for both Monday in high school baseball action at Wayne Stock Field.
Floyd scored single runs in the first and second innings before tallying twice in the fourth. The Generals plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
On the mound Jake Thompson, Coen Evrard and Zach Tripure allowed one hit apiece for the Highlanders. Thompson, the winning pitcher, also walked two and fanned five over the first three innings. Evrard walked two and struck out four in two innings while Tripure yielded two runs (one earned) on a hit while walking three and fanning two over the final two frames.
Bailey Taylor led Floyd at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Brandon Lilly led Clarksville, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once.
The Highlanders (19-6) will next face New Albany at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
Meanwhile the Generals (11-12-1) are scheduled to face Henryville (7-12) at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the first game of the 2A Providence Sectional.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, CLARKSVILLE 2
Floyd Central 110 200 0 — 4 6 3
Clarksville 000 000 2 — 2 3 3
W — Jake Thompson. L — Luke Cain. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC), Bailey Taylor (FC), Brandon Lilly (C). Records — Floyd Central 19-6, Clarksville 11-12-1.
