HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Highlanders outlast Pioneers

FLOYDS KNOBS —Floyd Central continued its winning ways with a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 victory over visiting Providence on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders have racked up some solid wins of late, including decisions over Kentucky’s No. 1-ranked St. Xavier and Evansville North, which was then the No. 2-ranked squad in Class 4A.
Trailing the Pioneers 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Floyd’s Bishop Letson led off with a double to centerfield.
The next batter, Ty Becker, placed a bunt to advance Letson. However, Providence pitcher Cody Jackson — who had a sparkling effort on the mound — picked up the ball and then dropped it.
“We’re bunting ... we’re sacrificing, and then they made an error,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke. “We’re just telling the kids, ‘Put the ball in play. You never know what’s going to happen.’”
With the infield drawn in, Max Tripure then singled to left field to bring home Letson with the tying run.
After a bunt and an intentional walk, the bases were loaded for pinch-hitter Clayton Schroeder.
However, a wild pitch from Providence reliever Hayden Vissing brought Becker home with the winning run.
Providence coach Scott Hutchins credited Jackson for an outstanding effort. The junior right-hander allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two over six innings.
“Cody was amazing,” Hutchins said. “He did as much as you could ask for against a really good baseball team. They’re one of the best in 4A. Cody was great tonight. I just left him in one batter too long. He was great and I wasn’t tonight.”
The Pioneers (9-8) had gone ahead 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning after a couple of back-to-back hit batters from Floyd Central starter Max Tripure and reliever Noah Wathen.
Both of the Pioneers hit by those pitches — Jake Rodski and Cole Huett — eventually scored. Rodski plated on a single by Grant Borden and Nathan Julius delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to score Huett.
“Getting hit by pitches and taking extra bases — that’s who we are,” Hutchins said. “We play aggressive. We did a lot of good things tonight.”
LaDuke said the Highlanders will keep working on the little things.
“We hit two batters — you can’t do that in tight game like this,” LaDuke said.
Both Jackson and Tripure were sharp through the first five innings in a splendid pitchers’ duel. The latter allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings.
LaDuke said Tripure — a standout on the Floyd Central boys’ basketball team — is rounding into form after a tailbone injury at the start of the season.
“The best part of our team is pitching,” LaDuke said. “Pitching and defense.”
Bailey Taylor (3-0) came in and got the last five outs for the Highlanders to keep it a one-run game.
The Highlanders (11-5) were the first to break though with a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Tripure singled and courtesy runner Masen Moravec eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Tripure, the only player with multiple hits in the game, finished 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Providence 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
Floyd Central 000 010 2 — 3 6 3
W — Bailey Taylor (3-0). L — Cody Jackson (3-2). 2B — Bishop Letson (FC). Records — Providence 9-8, Floyd Central 11-5.