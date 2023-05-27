HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Highlanders, Red Devils advance to final

NEW ALBANY — It'll be Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional final.
Behind a strong pitching performance from Noah Wathen, the Highlanders defeated the host Bulldogs 3-0 in Saturday's first sectional semifinal at Mt. Tabor.
In the second semi, Jaret Phillips' two-run homer run helped the Red Devils to a 4-3 win over Seymour.
Floyd (20-8) and Jeff (16-10) will meet at 11 a.m. Monday morning for the sectional title. The Highlanders will be seeking their 15th sectional championship, and second in three seasons. The Red Devils will be trying for their 27th title and first since 2019.
In Saturday's opener, Wathen tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout. The southpaw struck out 10 in the win.
Wathen gave himself the only run he would need in the top of the first with his two-out, RBI-single that scored Ty Becker, who had singled and stole second.
Floyd added a second run in the third on Masen Moravec drove in Bishop Letson.
The Highlanders added an insurance run in the seventh when Becker drove in Coen Evrard.
In the second game, the Red Devils took the early lead on Dakota Pitman's RBI-single in the top of the second.
Jeff doubled its lead in the fourth on Jaden Hart's two-out, RBI-double.
The Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament champion Owls (23-5) answered in the bottom of the inning with Charlie Longmeier's sacrifice fly.
In the fifth Caiden White singled before Phillips hit a huge homer over the center-field fence.
Seymour rallied for two runs in the sixth to cut it to 4-3. That's as close as the Owls would get, though.
After a strong start from Logan Bingham, Brett Denby came on in the seventh to close the door on Seymour.
Monday's meeting will be the second of the season between the Highlanders and the Red Devils. Floyd won the first 12-2 April 4 in the Knobs.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
At Mt. Tabor Field
Game 1: Floyd Central 8, Bedford NL 0, Wednesday
Game 2: New Albany 6, Jennings County 4, Wednesday
Game 3: Floyd Central 3, New Albany 0, Saturday
Game 4: Jeffersonville 4, Seymour 3, Saturday
Game 5 (final): Floyd Central (20-8) vs. Jeffersonville (16-10), 11 a.m. Monday