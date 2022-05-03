HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Hogan is hitting his spots

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central pitching coach Chris Hogan has been a part of seven of the 12 no-hitters in Highlanders’ history.
But the last two have been extra special.
That’s because his son, Dylan, has thrown both. And he did so only 11 days apart last month.
“You always want it for your pitchers, but when it’s your son it is a little extra-special,” the elder Hogan said. “It was kind of a weird feeling, to be honest. I never dreamt it would happen, then to do it twice in 11 days is kind of wild. It’s been fun.”
The younger Hogan, a senior right-hander, threw his first no-hitter April 15 in Floyd’s 1-0 victory over visiting Madison. His second came April 26 in the Highlanders’ 10-0 win at North Harrison.
Against the Cubs, Hogan walked three and fanned eight to out-duel Madison starter Ben Orrill, who allowed two hits in a losing effort.
“It was a pretty cool moment,” Dylan Hogan said. “Nobody said anything to me in the dugout and I stayed by myself. I think I told one of our coaches I was finishing the game and that was about it, I didn’t really talk to anybody.”
“The Madison game I was pretty darn nervous that last inning because not only was it a no-hitter, but it was a 1-0 game and their pitcher had a two-hitter, he threw a heck of a game,” Chris Hogan added.
Eleven days later in Ramsey, Hogan walked one and struck out 10 in his second no-no.
“I really didn’t have any clue about it; they didn’t have the hits on the scoreboard,” said Dylan Hogan, who faced 22 hitters in the 73-pitch effort. “I knew I was doing good, but I didn’t know how well I was until the end when somebody told me.”
The younger Hogan has been big so far this season for reigning sectional champion Floyd (10-4), especially with early injuries to fellow hurlers Bishop Letson and Max Tripure, who are now rounding into form.
“To be honest he’s kind of been eating innings for us,” Chris Hogan said of his son. “When he goes out there it helps save some pitching.”
Hogan is 2-1 on the mound with a paltry 0.30 earned-run average in four starts. In 23 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits while walking nine and striking out 34.
“He’s just solid,” Highlanders head coach Casey LaDuke said of Hogan, who is also hitting .438 at the plate. “His big thing is consistency. Usually you know what you’re going to get out of him out there. He’s not going to over-power you, but he can throw three pitches for a strike and he’s going to compete. That’s what we get out of him.”
“I’ve been able to locate my fastball and curveball really well,” added Dylan Hogan, who has signed with Lincoln Memorial University, an NCAA Division II program in Tennessee. “(Against North Harrison) I didn’t have my changeup working as well, but against Madison my changeup was really working and I was able to locate that really well.”
Hogan, who plays shortstop when he isn’t pitching, has also gotten some help from his defense along the way. The Highlanders committed one error against North Harrison and none against the Cubs.
“In the Madison game, some of the plays we made defensively were just unbelievable,” Chris Hogan said. “He had 10 strikeouts, and five or six of them were dropped third strikes — balls in the dirt where our catcher (Justin Early) had to block it and throw’em out.”
“It’s fun to see the kids be a part of it too. ... (Against North Harrison) there was one ball hit into short right field in the last inning. I didn’t know that our right fielder was going to get to it, but our center fielder was yelling at him, ‘You better go catch it!’”
Only one pitcher (Nate Nevin in 2002) has ever thrown three no-hitters in a season for Floyd, which leaves Hogan at least a few weeks to try to duplicate that feat.
“It’s still a little surreal, but I think Dylan’s a pretty grounded kid. Pitching is not his primary position, so I think he’s just enjoying it while it lasts,” Chris Hogan said. “I told him, ‘Baseball will humble you real quick, so appreciate the good times and be ready for the bad times because they’re coming.”
Still, it’s going to be hard to forget what he’s done so far.
“Having my dad call both no-hitters with me as the pitching coach, that was a pretty cool moment. We’ve been able to share that together,” Dylan Hogan said.