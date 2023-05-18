HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Jackson's no-hitter propels Pioneers to victory

JEFFERSONVILLE — Cody Jackson tossed a no-hitter to lead Class 2A No. 2 Providence to a 3-0 win at Jeffersonville in high school baseball action Wednesday evening at Don Poole Field.
The senior right-hander walked three while striking out six in the complete-game effort.
The Pioneers plated the only run Jackson would need in the third inning before adding single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
In the third, Providence scored its first run after two two-out errors by the Red Devils.
In the fourth, Luke Kruer walked, then stole second and third before scoring on Brantley Whitlock’s suicide squeeze bunt.
The Pioneers added an insurance run in the fifth thanks, in part, to another Jeff error.
Cole Huett scored two of Providence’s runs.
Caiden White absorbed the loss on the mound. The Memphis recruit allowed one earned run on three hits while walking four and striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Providence (20-3), which has won six straight games, is scheduled to host Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Jeff (12-10) is scheduled to entertain Charlestown at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Providence 001 110 0 — 3 3 2
Jeffersonville 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
W — Cody Jackson. L — Caiden White. Records — Providence 20-3, Jeffersonville 12-10.
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS FOR 63RD STRAIGHT MSC WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek closed out Mid-Southern Conference play with a 3-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Wednesday evening at Clarksville Little League.
It was the 63rd consecutive MSC victory for the Dragons.
“Really proud of this group for carrying the torch and keeping the streak alive! An incredible run! Congrats boys! Still work to do!” Silver Creek head coach Joe Decker wrote on Twitter after the game.
Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed one hit in the shutout.
Senior Dane DeWees led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4. Jace Burton, Nate Davidson and Brady Weitzel also added single hits.
Silver Creek (18-7, 8-0) is scheduled to visit Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday.
HORNETS TAME LIONS
SALEM — Visiting Henryville outlasted Salem for a 10-6 triumph Wednesday evening.
The Hornets led 2-1 after two innings, 4-3 after three and 7-4 through five before the Lions tallied two in the sixth to get within one. Henryville, however, answered back with three runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.
Cade Riley, Hayden Barbour and Jack Bridges had two hits apiece to lead the Hornets at the plate. Riley was 2-for-4. Barbour went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Bridges was 2-for-3.
Also for Henryville, Eli Kleinert, Dustin O’Bannon and Brody White had two RBIs apiece while Riley, O’Bannon and Walton touched home two times each.
Carson Conrey picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed four earned runs on 10 hits while fanning five over five frames.
Henryville (8-15) is scheduled to visit South Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
COUGARS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting North Harrison tallied three times in the top of the seventh to spoil Borden’s Senior Day for a 3-0 win Wednesday.
The Braves outhit the Cougars 5-4 in defeat.
The same two teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in second game of the Stan Sajko Invitational.
NORTH HARRISON 3, BORDEN 0
North Harrison 000 000 3 — 3 4 1
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
W — Hoehn. L — Evan Parsons (2-1). Records — North Harrison 9-16, Borden 13-9.