JASPER — Class 3A No. 3 Jasper edged 4A No. 9 Floyd Central 1-0 Thursday evening.
Both teams finished with four hits and the Wildcats scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Purdue-recruit Bishop Letson started on the mound for the Highlanders. The senior allowed three hits while walking one and striking out 10 over the first five frames.
Noah Wathen had a pair of singles to lead Floyd at the plate.
.
JASPER 1, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Floyd Central 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Jasper 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
W — Andrew Noblitt. L — Bishop Letson. 2B — B. Brosmer (J). Records — Floyd Central 3-2, Jasper 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.