4-28-22_StX@FloydCentral_BB_02950.jpg

Floyd Central junior Bishop Letson fires a pitch to the plate during the Highlanders’ 3-1 victory over visiting Louisville St. Xavier on Thursday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

JASPER — Class 3A No. 3 Jasper edged 4A No. 9 Floyd Central 1-0 Thursday evening.

Both teams finished with four hits and the Wildcats scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Purdue-recruit Bishop Letson started on the mound for the Highlanders. The senior allowed three hits while walking one and striking out 10 over the first five frames.

Noah Wathen had a pair of singles to lead Floyd at the plate.

JASPER 1, FLOYD CENTRAL 0 

Floyd Central 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Jasper            000 000 1 — 1 4 0 

W — Andrew Noblitt. L — Bishop Letson. 2B — B. Brosmer (J). Records — Floyd Central 3-2, Jasper 4-0. 

