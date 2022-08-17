JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis has announced that he is hanging it up.
“I have informed my coaching staff & players that it’s time for me to step down as the head baseball coach. I absolutely loved being your coach! I’m going to miss being with my guys but it’s time. Im sad it’s over but grateful it happened. God Bless Coach D,” Ellis, who recently completed his 10th season as the Red Devils’ bench boss, wrote Wednesday on the Jeff Baseball Twitter page.
Ellis is a 1984 graduate of JHS who lettered for two years under Hall of Fame coach Don Poole and was a member of the '84 team that lost 1-0 to Marion in the state semifinals. The pitcher was an All-State and All-Star selection that year. Ellis still holds the program record for single-season victories (14) on the mound and had a career earned-run average of 1.00.
He went on to play collegiately at Vincennes University and Indiana State University, where he was a co-captain and starting shortstop for the Sycamores.
In the summer of 2008, Ellis managed the Jeff/GRC Little League All-Star team to state and regional titles, which resulted in a berth in the Little League World Series. Ellis’ oldest son, Drew, was a member of that team.
The elder Ellis, who became a volunteer assistant coach for Jeff in 2008, took over the program in November of 2012. He guided the Red Devils to four sectionals championships (2013, ‘14, ‘18 and ‘19) and one regional crown (2013), as well as five straight Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament titles.
“Blessed to play under such a great coach! Thanks for an amazing four years Coach D!!” recent Jeff graduate Kannon Stull tweeted Wednesday night.
Ellis’ three sons — Drew, Ian and Jack — played for him at Jeff.
Drew Ellis currently plays professional baseball with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, while Jack Ellis recently announced he’ll continue his college career at the University of Southern Indiana.
