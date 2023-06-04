HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Knights down Red Devils

EVANSVILLE — Cameron Tilly and Castle brought Jeffersonville’s Cinderella run to an end Saturday.
The 10th-ranked Knights defeated the Red Devils 4-0 in a Class 4A regional final at the University of Evansville’s Charles H. Braun Stadium.
“It was a good game. They had four hits, we had three, they just capitalized on theirs and we did not,” said first-year Jeff head coach Shayne Stock, who guided the Red Devils to a surprising sectional title at New Albany last week.
Castle scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning while Tilly and Will Coleman combined to limit the Red Devils to only three hits. Tilly, an Auburn recruit and potential Major League Baseball draft pick this summer, allowed three hits while walking one and striking out seven over six innings. Coleman came on in the seventh and got the final three outs.
“They got the big hits,” Stock said. “We had runners in scoring position and we had some opportunities, but you tip your hat to them and their pitcher, Cam Tilly. There’s a reason he’s going to Auburn and a reason they’re talking about being a possible (Major League Baseball) draft pick, he was impressive.”
The game was scoreless, and the Knights were hitless, until the home half of the fourth frame.
Jeff starter Logan Bingham walked Drew Behny to start it off before his counterpart, Tilly, singled. A short time later, Castle sophomore catcher Landin Lis delivered the big blow — a two-RBI double. Shortly thereafter, sophomore Tyler Thomas’ two-RBI single doubled the Knights’ lead to 4-0.
Senior Jaden Hart had two of the Devils’ three hits. Both were singles.
Bingham absorbed the loss. The lanky right-hander allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out three over six innings.
The loss ended the season for Jeffersonville (18-12). It was highlighted by the program’s 27th sectional title, its first since 2019.
“We had a great season,” Stock said. “We weren’t predicted by the experts to get out of that sectional, much less have that many wins. This group of kids has worked hard all year. They improved from Week One to Week Nine infinitely. They battled and did everything anyone asked of them. It gave them a shot to win a sectional championship, and they did it. They had a shot to win this regional title as well.”
The Red Devils say goodbye to six seniors — Hart, Brett Denby, Hunter Flowers, Aidan Niemi, Dakota Pitman and Ronald Ellis.
“They will be missed,” Stock said. “We had great team chemistry, and that usually filters down from the top. We lose some big players in that senior class — four’em are going to college to play, they’ll be missed.”
.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
Saturday at University of Evansville
CASTLE 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeff 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Castle 000 400 X — 4 4 0
W — Cameron Tilly. L — Logan Bingham. 2B — Landin Lis (C). Records — Jeffersonville 18-12, Castle 24-6.