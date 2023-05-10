HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Letson leads Floyd over Devils

FLOYDS KNOBS — They were mostly behind home plate with their radar guns, stop watches and notepads. Major League Baseball scouts were on hand to watch Floyd Central right-hander Bishop Letson pitch against Jeffersonville on Wednesday at Highlander Field.
He didn’t disappoint.
The senior standout tossed a one-hit shutout while striking out 17 and also hit a first-inning home run as the host Highlanders beat Jeffersonville 5-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal. Floyd Central (16-6) will visit Seymour (17-4) on Friday evening in the HHC final. The Owls advanced with a 5-4 win at New Albany in Wednesday’s other semi.
“I can’t lie, it does add a little bit of pressure. You see them back there and every pitch they put up the gun,” Letson said of the scouts. “But you’ve got to get to the point where you are more focused on the hitter.”
The Purdue recruit gave up six runs in the first inning of last Thursday’s 11-10 loss at Providence, he was much different Wednesday.
“I was terrible,” Letson recalled of that outing. “Today, I was focused on the hitters. I didn’t worry about the scouts, I just tried to get ahead early. When I did, I had some success.”
At the plate Letson hit a two-out, solo homer to the left of the 400-foot sign in center field, off Red Devils stater Caiden White, to give his team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“Bishop’s pretty good,” Highlanders head coach Casey LaDuke said afterward. “He was on tonight and he did really well. That’s a strength of our team, he’s part of the pitching guys we’ve got. We’ve got more guys that can throw too.”
Floyd tallied two more runs in the third. First, Ty Becker doubled in courtesy-runner Ross Jackson. Then Letson followed with a hard-hit ball that got past Jeff third baseman Ethan Durbin and scored Becker to put Floyd ahead 3-0.
The Highlanders added to their lead in the sixth, when Masen Moravec singled home Letson and Noah Wathen for a 5-0 advantage.
Letson mixed his pitches up, relying mostly on fastballs and sliders. He had perfect innings in the first and fourth frames and finished with a flurry, retiring the last seven — six via strikeouts — he faced.
“My kid pitched a very, very good game, unfortunately their kid pitched a whale of a ball game,” Jeff coach Shayne Stock said. “Give all the credit to him. He scored their first run and I don’t know if I can count that high how many (strikeouts) he had.”
The only hit the Red Devils got was a solid single to center in the second by Durbin.
“He’s a good pitcher, we just didn’t hit it,” Durbin said. “He threw a lot of stuff. His fastball is good and his breaking stuff complements it well.”
“We’ve seen nothing like that,” added Stock, whose team will visit New Albany for the HHC third-place game today. “He had three pitches that he threw for command any time he wanted. You put on top of that he throws pretty hard. He threw his pitches with any count, any where he wanted. I’m guessing there was some reason there were scouts here. He’s pretty good.”
Friday’s final will be a rematch of a game the Highlanders won 5-0 last Thursday.
“I think we scored all of our runs with two outs. We got ahead, and that’s big, getting that first run was a big deal. You try to add on,” said LaDuke, whose team tallied three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh in that victory. “That was a big bonus getting ahead and getting key hits.”
Floyd Central will be seeking its first HHC title since 2015.
“It’s one of our goals,” LaDuke said. “Our goal is the state tournament, but this is a nice thing for us to try to win and prepare us for that.”
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s semifinal
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Floyd Central 102 020 X — 5 9 0
W — Bishop Letson (3-2). L — Caden White. 2B — Ty Becker (FC). HR — Bishop Letson (FC). Records — Jeffersonville 11-10, Floyd Central 16-6.