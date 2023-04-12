NEW ALBANY — Bishop Letson was a double-threat Wednesday night.
Not only was the Floyd Central senior strong on the pitching mound, but he also had a pair of hits to lead the Highlanders to a 3-1 victory over host New Albany at Mt. Tabor.
For Class 4A No. 9 Floyd, it was a good victory after losing twice to the Bulldogs last season.
“I’m just glad we got the win,” Letson, a Purdue-signee, said. “It was big to put up a couple runs. It was big getting a couple strikeouts. But honestly, as a team we played great.
The lanky right-hander allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings. Seth Newkirk pitched the seventh to earn the save.
Floyd Central (7-2) tallied two runs in the top of the second inning to take the early lead.
Newkirk hit a ball hard that was ruled an error and scored Justin Early, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Later, Clayton Schroeder’s ground out scored Zach Tripure.
New Albany (3-5) came right back with a run in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Hamilton led off with a double to left. He scored a short time later when speedy outfielder Phil Gill drove a ball just short of the fence.
“I think in general I read his fastball and off-speed pretty well,” Hamilton said of Letson said. “He pitched pretty well and he does throw hard — one of the hardest we’ll see the rest of the year.”
The Highlanders added another run in the fourth when Letson led off with a deep double to center field. Two outs later, Schroeder’s RBI-single made it a two-run game.
“I thought New Albany played great,” Floyd Central head coach Casey LaDuke said of the Bulldogs, who are under the direction of first-year coach Tim Redford. “They were pressing us and making us make the plays. (Letson) has four pitches he can throw. When a team like that is jumping on your fastball you’ve got to have that off-speed to counter.”
New Albany’s Zach Fleming pitched a complete game in defeat. He allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out eight.
“I thought their kid pitched a heck of a game,” LaDuke said. “They got a great pitching performance and I thought their defense played well. We hit some balls in the hole that their second baseman and shortstop gobbled up. I think there were only a few times we had guys on base.”
Newkirk relieved Letson and walked Gill before Kadin Bush reached on an error. With runners on the corners, Newkirk retired the next three Bulldog batters to end the game.
“A lot of people don’t know this but those two plays made by our third baseman (Schroeder) are two are the hardest plays I’ve seen all year,” LaDuke said. “(Tuesday) night he had two crucial errors. People don’t understand how hard it is to bounce back in a situation like that.”
New Albany will next visit 3A No. 1 Jasper at 6 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders, meanwhile, will visit Castle on Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 1
Floyd Central 020 100 0 — 3 5 1
New Albany 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
W — Bishop Letson. L — Zach Fleming (1-1). 2B — Phil Gill (NA), Gavin Hamilton (NA), Letson (FC). Records — New Albany 3-5, Floyd Central 7-2.
