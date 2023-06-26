 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Local trio competes in All-Star games

JaceB.jpg

Silver Creek’s Jace Burton, left, poses for a picture with retiring Dragons head coach Joe Decker, at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette over the weekend.

Jace Burton (Silver Creek): The recent graduate, a standout for the Dragons’ Class 3A state champion baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. Burton saw action for the South in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. In the first game, Burton went 1-for-2 at the plate and had an assist at shortstop in the South’s 4-3 win. In the second contest, which the North won 6-5, the Indiana State-signee went 0-for-2 while walking and scoring a run. While playing third base, Burton had a game-high four assists and one putout.

Jaden Hart, Jeff baseball NTSPY (copy)

Recent Jeffersonville graduate Jaden Hart played for the South All-Stars against their North counterparts over the weekend in Lafayette.

Jaden Hart (Jeffersonville): The recent graduate, a standout for the sectional-winning Red Devils’ baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend. Hart saw action for the South in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. In the first game, he went 1-for-3 at the plate and had a pair of putouts in center field for the South in its victory. In the second game, Hart was 0-for-2 at the plate but had one assist and one putout in left field in the South’s loss.

NoahW.jpg

Recent Floyd Central graduate Noah Wathen, center, pitched three innings of relief for the South All-Stars in their 4-3 win over their North counterparts on Saturday at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking one and fanning four over the three frames.

Noah Wathen (Floyd Central): The recent graduate, a standout for the Highlanders’ baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend. The left-handed pitcher threw three innings of relief for the South in its 4-3 win over the North in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking one and fanning four over the three frames for the South, which was coached by Floyd Central bench boss Casey LaDuke. Highlander assistants Chris Hogan and Jamie Polk were also on the South’s bench. Wathen, an Anderson University commit, also got an at-bat as a designated hitter in Saturday’s second game, which the North won 6-5.

