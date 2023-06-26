HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Local trio competes in All-Star games

Jace Burton (Silver Creek): The recent graduate, a standout for the Dragons’ Class 3A state champion baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette. Burton saw action for the South in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. In the first game, Burton went 1-for-2 at the plate and had an assist at shortstop in the South’s 4-3 win. In the second contest, which the North won 6-5, the Indiana State-signee went 0-for-2 while walking and scoring a run. While playing third base, Burton had a game-high four assists and one putout.
Jaden Hart (Jeffersonville): The recent graduate, a standout for the sectional-winning Red Devils’ baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend. Hart saw action for the South in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. In the first game, he went 1-for-3 at the plate and had a pair of putouts in center field for the South in its victory. In the second game, Hart was 0-for-2 at the plate but had one assist and one putout in left field in the South’s loss.
Noah Wathen (Floyd Central): The recent graduate, a standout for the Highlanders’ baseball team, participated in the North-South All-Star games over the weekend. The left-handed pitcher threw three innings of relief for the South in its 4-3 win over the North in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking one and fanning four over the three frames for the South, which was coached by Floyd Central bench boss Casey LaDuke. Highlander assistants Chris Hogan and Jamie Polk were also on the South’s bench. Wathen, an Anderson University commit, also got an at-bat as a designated hitter in Saturday’s second game, which the North won 6-5.