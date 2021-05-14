HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: McEwen pitches Devils past Highlanders in HHC final

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville has been riding some strong arms of late.
Friday night, it was Max McEwen’s turn.
The junior right-hander allowed just one hit — a single — and walked one as he mowed down Floyd Central 1-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament championship game at Don Poole Field.
“Max was a bulldog and we played great defense behind him,” said Jeff coach Derek Ellis, whose team won its fifth straight HHC tourney title and its eighth consecutive game this season.
McEwen, an Indiana State-commit who entered the contest with a 1.41 earned-run average, threw 89 pitches and retired the last 17 Highlander hitters.
“Max was really, really good,” Ellis said. “You could see he was laser-focused in the whole game, throwing all of his pitches for strikes — for the most part. There were a couple of pitches that got away from him.
“(McEwen) was good tonight,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke added.
McEwen said it was one of his better outings, but not his best.
“That was a good win, but I definitely didn’t have all my stuff,” he said. “I couldn’t control a lot, but I had to compete with what I had. But I trust my defense to make plays, and that’s what I did.”
The Red Devils (16-8) scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the second inning.
After Floyd Central starter Bishop Letson (0-1) hit McEwen with a pitch, courtesy runner Bryson Scales advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chate Amick. Junior Josh Weiser then followed with a single to center field that allowed Scales to race home for the early run.
“Once he got that one run, I knew they were struggling to hit me,” McEwen said.
Letson, a sophomore, threw his own gem, allowing just three hits.
LaDuke said Letson didn’t seem to have much “zip” on his fast ball in the early innings.
“But he settled down and threw pretty good,” he said. “He’s only been throwing varsity for us for the last three weeks and he’s done a helluva job.”
The Highlanders (15-6) downed the Devils 7-1 on April 6 before Jeff’s win Friday night. If the two teams meet again, it will be in the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional final May 31.
“We’ll go in there ready to go,” he said. “If we see them (the Red Devils) again, we’ll see them again.”
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s final at Don Poole Field
Floyd Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Jeffersonville 010 000 X — 1 3 0
W — Max McEwen (5-2). L — Bishop Letson (0-1). Records — Floyd Central 15-6, Jeff 16-8.
.
‘DOGS CLUB CUBS
MADISON — Class 4A No. 6 New Albany rolled to a 16-1 five-inning win at Madison in the HHC third-place game Friday evening.
Carson Chandler picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out 12 over the five frames.
He got plenty of help at the plate as the Bulldogs plated four runs in the second, one in the third, nine in the fourth and two in the fifth. Landon Tiesing, Kaden Elliott, Tucker Biven, Landon Caswell, James Gill and Garrett Jones had two hits apiece. Tiesing finished with four RBIs while Biven and Jones had two apiece.
The Bulldogs (18-5) will host a split doubleheader today. They face Jennings County at 11 a.m. and Bloomington South at 4 p.m.
.
HHC TOURNAMENT
Friday’s third-place game
NEW ALBANY 16, MADISON 1
New Albany 041 92 — 16 12 0
Madison 001 00 — 1 4 3
W — Carson Chandler (5-2). L — Zach Forner. 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA), Kaden Elliott (NA), Garrett Jones (NA), Drew Forner (M). 3B — Tucker Biven (NA). Records — New Albany 18-5, Madison 17-8.