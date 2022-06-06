LOOGOOTEE — Borden couldn’t mount a rally until late and couldn’t come up with that one key hit when it needed it in Saturday’s Class A Loogootee Regional second semifinal.
In the end, three early runs propelled second-ranked Barr-Reeve to a 3-1 win over the No. 1 Braves.
Tecumseh defeated New Washington 11-1 in five innings in the first semifinal.
That night, the Braves beat the Vikings 4-1 in the regional final.
TECUMSEH TOPS NEW WASH
In only their second regional appearance, the Mustangs (3-20) got off to a good start. Mason Thompson’s double in the top of the first inning scored freshman Darius Lang with the game’s first run.
Unfortunately for New Wash, it was pretty much all downhill from there.
The Mustangs gave up seven runs in the bottom of the first. For the Braves the dagger came on a three-run homer, by junior Drew DuPont, that put Tecumseh on top 4-1.
DuPont’s brother, D.J. added a two-run blast in the second. Tecumseh added single runs in the third and fifth frames to end the game early.
First-year New Washington coach Jeremy Bower took the blame for his team’s slow start.
“After the first inning, I thought we competed,” he said. “They’re the best hitting team we’ve faced all year.
The Mustangs, who won their first sectional title in 24 years earlier in the week, graduate four seniors – Samuel Andes, Connor Bailey, Logan Cooper and Christian Savelli. They should, however, return the remainder of their roster in 2023.
“We’ll get better, and we’ll be back,” Bower said.
VIKINGS OUTLAST BRAVES
“We wanted more,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said after his team’s season-ending loss. “If that (winning a sectional title) was the end goal, we wouldn’t be so disappointed.”
The Braves (22-7-1) started the game in fine fashion as the first two batters reached base — Alex Schuler was hit by a pitch and Gavin Gentry drew a walk.
But Barr-Reeve pitcher Lane Graber retired the next three Borden batters — on two ground outs and a fly out to right field – to get out of the jam.
The Vikings took an early lead in the second, when Reed Thompson doubled then eventually scored on a double-steal.
In the top of the third, Barr-Reeve added two more runs. First, Aaron Wagler delivered an RBI-single. He scored a short time later on a passed ball.
The Braves, meanwhile, couldn’t muster any serious threat until the bottom of the seventh.
In the final frame, Borden’s Brody Kennedy was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a balk. The Braves loaded the bases with two outs without the benefit of a hit — receiving two walks and via a catcher’s interference
However the game ended when Dylan Tyler hit a grounder to first baseman Nick Schartzentruber, who then tossed to pitcher Seth Wagler, who was covering first, for the final out.
“There were so many spots we could’ve opened it up and just didn’t,” said a disappointed Gavin Gentry, one of five seniors on the team, after the game.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” Stotts added. “It seems like we had a one-hit quota (each inning). That’s about all we could manage. … We couldn’t string together enough hits to get some runs in.”
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Saturday’s semifinals
TECUMSEH 11, NEW WASHINGTON 1
New Washington 100 00 — 1 3 1
Tecumseh 721 01 — 11 9 1
W – Drew DuPont. L – Mason Thompson. 2B – Chase Jones (T), DJ DuPont (T), Brody Julian (T). HR – Drew DuPont (T), Chase Jones (T). Records – New Washington 3-20, Tecumseh 17-12.
BARR-REEVE 3, BORDEN 1
Barr-Reeve 012 000 0 – 3 7 2
Borden 000 000 1 – 1 4 1
W – Lane Graber. L – Gavin Gentry. 2B – A.J. Agnew (B), Reed Thompson (B-R). Records – Barr-Reeve 22-6, Borden 22-7-1.
