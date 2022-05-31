MADISON — A three-run sixth inning helped lift New Washington to an 8-7 win over West Washington in Monday night's Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional final.
The Mustangs took the early lead with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Senators tied it up in the bottom of the fourth before adding one in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
New Wash, however, had the quick response with its trio of runs in the sixth. The last of those came via an RBI-single by Easton Nichols that made it 8-6. West Wash scored one in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn't enough.
It's just the second sectional title for New Washington, which won its first in 1998. The Mustangs had four players on the All-Sectional team: Samuel Andes, Connor Bailey, Mason Thompson and Darius Lang.
The Mustangs will take on Tecumseh at 10:30 a.m. in Saturday's first semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. Top-ranked Borden and No. 2 Barr-Reeve will face off at 12:30 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.
